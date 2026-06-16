Vikings’ Former Standout Could Be Eyeing NFL Return

Back in 2020, the Minnesota Vikings drafted CB Cameron Dantzler out of Mississippi State.

Dantzler would play in 35 games for the Vikings from 2020 to 2022. Over that span, Dantzler notched 17 PBUs, 3INTs, and 3 forced fumbles. On November 22nd, 2022, the Vikings placed Dantzler on injured reserve after an ankle injury. He would never played a down for the Vikings again, and was released from the team in March of 2023.

Dantzler would also have stints with the Commanders, Bills, Texans, and Saints in the NFL. He would only see regular season time outside of Minnesota in New Orleans. Dantzler played in two games for the Saints, but didn’t amass a single statistic in the box score.

Since then, Dantzler has bounced around the CFL and UFL, most notably with the Louisville Kings in the UFL.

Former Vikings CB Cam Dantzler Shines in UFL

Adam Carlson of The Viking Age provided a good summary of a dazzling 2026 season with the Louisville Kings.

“It was a switch to the United Football League that would put Dantzler back in the spotlight. In 2026, he joined the Louisville Kings. The Kings lost their first three games of the season, but rallied back to win six of their final seven games.

Once in the postseason, the momentun didn’t stop. Dantzler and the Kings defeated the St. Louis Battlehawks and were in the championship game against the DC Defenders. That is when the27-year-old defensive back made some huge plays.

In that game against the Defenders, Cameron Dantzler had a huge interception in the fourth quarter when it was a one-score game to help the Kings on their way to a 27-20 victory and the UFL Championship.”

Dantzler may have regained the attention of pro NFL scouts. Keep an eye out for his name for the rest of the offseason. Teams are always looking for cornerback help, and Dantzler may have worked his way back into an NFL job.

Offensive Coordinator Wes Phillips is Excited About Max Bredeson

Minnesota Vikings OC Wes Phillips had some fun comments about the team’s new fullback.

“Max is probably another dirtbag. Absolutely complementary. He’s a meat head, he loves ball. He’s very smart, he wants to know the whole offense day one.

You kind of have to tell him ‘hey, one thing at a time, we’re growing you into this role here.’ But he’s all about ball, it doesn’t take him long to pick things up. He’s got a football family, he’s a physical guy when the pads come down. That’s not what you’re able to see right now.”

Max Bredeson will likely slot in immediately and get a lot of the reps at fullback that C.J. Ham left behind. Additionally, Bredeson may get some looks as an in-line tight end on some running plays. Any time you get a likely day one contributor in the later rounds in the draft, it’s a win for the team.

Vikings fans might love what they see out of Bredeson this year and the years coming.