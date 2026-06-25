Vikings Get Hopes Dashed for Pro Bowl Edge Rusher

The Minnesota Vikings traded away pass rusher Jonathan Greenard on Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The haul netted them a 3rd-round pick in 2026 (Jakobe Thomas), as well as a 2027 3rd. Greenard and the team couldn’t come to agreements on a revised deal. He believed he deserved a pay raise, and the Vikings weren’t willing to give it. Greenard signed a 4-year, $76 million deal in March of 2024.

Fortunately for Greenard, the Eagles were willing to play ball. After sending the Vikings two 3rd round selections, Philadelphia gave him a brand new 4-year, $100 million deal. The agreement includes $50 million guaranteed, and got the Vikings off the hook for $12 million in 2026.

Now, with Dallas Turner going from a rotational edge rusher to a starter, the Vikings are lacking depth at the position. One real option for the Vikings to help out with that issue now be out of the picture.

Vikings Might Not Have a Shot at Signing Joey Bosa

Per the trusty Adam Schefter, Joey Bosa is apparently strongly considering retirement.

“It is more likely than not that Joey Bosa has played his last NFL down.

Now, again, could a situation like the 49ers come along that entices him enough to come out and play again? Yeah, absolutely. We saw it happen last year with Philip Rivers, so you never know when a player is fully done and when he’s not done. But the fact of the matter is, I think if the Niners wanted to pair those two together, it probably would have happened already.

I think if Joey Bosa wanted to play football, it probably would have happened already.”

It is possible that Bosa might just be considering signing much later in the offseason after training camp. However, if Schefter is throwing out this much smoke, there just might be a fire. Thankfully, the Vikings still have options like Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy, just to name a few.

WR Jauan Jennings Named One of the Most Underrated at the Position

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently unveiled his list of the most underrated WRs in the NFL. At #7 on that list was new Vikings WR Jauan Jennings.

“In Minnesota, the 28-year-old will be sharing targets with Justin Jefferson, budding star Jordan Addison and tight end T.J. Hockenson.

However, Jennings’ value to the Vikings should be tremendous. He doesn’t possess elite speed, but he’s consistently shown that he can win with size (6’3″, 212 lbs), physicality, route-running and work ethic.

Jennings was a reliable but overlooked receiver for three years with the San Francisco 49ers before his breakout 975-yard campaign in 2024. He battled injuries and finished with just 643 yards this past season, but he averaged 11.7 yards per catch and found the end zone nine times. In fact, 45 of his 55 receptions last season went for scores or first downs.”

The Vikings got an absolute steal in Jauan Jennings at a maximum value of $13 million in 2026. The addition of Jennings likely grants the Vikings the best receiving trio in the NFL. They already had one of the best receiving duos in Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.

Adding Jennings to that starting rotation is just purple icing on the yellow cake.