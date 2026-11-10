Vikings Get Important Jauan Jennings News During Trade Deadline

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jauan Jennings has been dealing with injury issues. Now we are getting an update on where things stand with his injury and the timeline for when he will be back.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell noted that the wide receiver suffered an injury during practice on Thursday. This caused him to miss Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills. On top of this, Jennings was involved in trade speculation throughout the course of the last couple weeks. Drew Rosenhaus spoke about his client on the Pat McAfee Show to clarify where things stood with the wide receiver as well as his overall health.

“You know, I talked to Jauan just a couple days ago and he did miss the game but it’s nothing significant. He’s got a calf strain. We’re hopeful that he’ll be back for the next game. As far as the trade, in all my discussions with Jauan he seems very happy in Minnesota and it’s my belief that he’ll continue with the Vikings.”

Jauan Jennings Has Had Difficult Year With Vikings

Jennings was the subject of trade rumors throughout the course of the last couple of weeks. There were even reports of Jennings having a disagreement with coach Kevin O’Connell on the sidelines. Signs pointed to Jennings being traded at the deadline, and now it looks like that may not be the case.

The acquisition of Kirk Cousins could help Jennings be able to find his group within the offense. The wide receiver room itself is crowded. Justin Jefferson headlines the room, with Jordan Addison and Odell Beckham Jr. also providing support in the room itself. Between injuries and struggling play, Jennings has been able to find his groove. O’Connell has expressed support for Jennings prior to Tuesday’s deadline, and that may signify that the coach believes in him.

At the very least, the clarity over his injury will be important for him moving forward. This gives the team a better idea of where things stand in the wide receiver room. This could be the case where Jennings emerges later in the season. It’s clear that the Vikings want to make a playoff push.

An Interesting Day For The Vikings

This is certainly an interesting development for the Minnesota Vikings. As of this writing, it appears that Jennings will stay put in Minnesota after several months of trade speculation. The good news for the team here is that Jennings appears to be on the right track towards being healthy. Health has been a major issue for him over the course of the past couple weeks. Now, it seems like he is back on the right track following his Thursday practice injury.

It will certainly be interesting to see where he fits into the offense moving forward, and if the acquisition of Cousins makes any difference Vikings have a stellar group of wide receivers and seem to have addressed their quarterback problem by adding the veteran. This could set up nicely for Jennings to be a solid complementary receiver for the rest of the way. This could also be a chance for him to show that he can be relied upon in big moments.