Vikings Insider Details Jauan Jennings’ Tense Moment With KOC

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jauan Jennings and coach Kevin O’Connell appeared to get into a disagreement. KSTP’s Darren Wolfson talked about the disagreement earlier this week.

O’Connell said Monday that he plans to get Jennings involved more in the offense. This came after he received zero targets on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. Evidently, there was some frustration on the part of Jennings. The Vikings ended up winning the game by a 23-13 margin, improving to 5-0 on the season.

However, as Wolfson noted, Jennings was frustrated with O’Connell in the offense during one particular play. Wolfson noted that photojournalist Scott Wise captured a particular moment between the coach and player.

Jauan Jennings getting into KOC’s vicinity, not like pointing at him, but there was some heated… I don’t want to say dialogue, ’cause KOC really didn’t have anything to say, but it was Jauan Jennings loudly going at KOC in that moment.”

Vikings WR Has Been Subject Of Rumors

Trade rumors have begun to pick up for Jennings over the course of the last couple days. Just Tuesday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport indicated that the 49ers would make a lot of sense for the wide receiver. The 49ers lost Deebo Samuel for a few weeks, and Jennings could help with depth.

Jennings was a major part of what the San Francisco 49ers offense did last season. He is only one year removed from recording 55 catches for 643 yards and nine touchdowns on the year.

Jauan Jennings Previously Shunned 49ers

Jennings has reportedly been down the contract road with the 49ers as recently as this past off-season. The wide receiver and organization were forced to enter a bit of a stalemate, as Jennings wanted a large deal. He was aiming for a deal worth more than $20 million. The 49ers offered him a multi-year extension worth around $15 million-$17 million annually. Jennings rejected this deal.

The wide receiver instead wanted to test the market. However, he ultimately ended up signing a one-year $13 million contract with the Vikings. This was significantly below his initial estimate of his market value.

A Move Makes Sense For Both Vikings And Jennings

A move would make the most sense for both parties. A reunion with the 49ers would give Jennings familiarity in an offensive system he already knows well. The Vikings acquired Odell Beckham Junior last week. The coach personally texted Beckham, asking him if he wanted to join the team. The team needed additional wide receiver depth, and they were able to get it with Beckham. Jennings needs a fresh start somewhere else, and he can get it in San Francisco.

Reports like Sunday’s are necessarily overly revealing, but they do give insight into some of the frustration that exists between both O’Connell and Jennings. It’s clear that both need a fresh start, and this observation from Sunday certainly lends credence to that.

It will be interesting to see when a move is made and how quickly it is done, especially as the trade deadline gets closer to happening.