Vikings’ J.J. McCarthy Has Major Development Amid QB Competition

The agreement serves as a true insurance policy for Kevin O’Connell and his job security for 2026 and beyond. They knew they couldn’t just give J.J. McCarthy the keys this season after what happened in 2025. It was a year of injuries and incredibly inconsistent play, and Minnesota can’t bank on that to win games now.
Not only does Murray provide insurance, he also arguably provides a much higher upside for a Minnesota offense needing stability. The Vikings would be justified in holding out hope that their major investment in J.J. McCarthy could still work out.
Thankfully, McCarthy is reportedly was looking like an improved player through the Vikings OTAs.
Vikings Insider Shares Big J.J. McCarthy Development
GettyEAGAN, MINNESOTA – JUNE 10: J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on during minicamp at Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center on June 10, 2026 in Eagan, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
Alec Lewis of The Athletic joined Kevin Seifert and Matthew Coller for a “Beat Writers Roundtable” on the Vikings’ YouTube channel. Lewis shared some promising updates on J.J. McCarthy thus far through the 2026 offseason.
“I would say this as far as JJ McCarthy. I do feel like there has been a level of consistency and accuracy especially when you’re thinking like 20 yards and in throughout the five practices that we’ve been out here. And I say that because there is a lot of context missing with every one of these practices.
You’d love to see him connect more down the field probably and potentially we’ll see that in training camp. But I do think just the fundamentals, the smoothness of his mechanics, that stuff has stood out and his understanding of the system I think stands out.”
J.J. McCarthy needed to make it clear and obvious that he is improving, and it sounds like he has been. Many assume Kyler Murray will be the starter. However, if the arrow keeps pointing up for McCarthy, then things could get quite interesting in training camp.
Josh Metellus Has High Praise for Rookie Jakobe Thomas
GettyGLENDALE, ARIZONA – JANUARY 08: Jakobe Thomas #8 of the Miami Hurricanes carries the trophy after the game against the Ole Miss Rebels during the 2025 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 08, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. The Hurricanes defeated the Rebels 31-27. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Metellus opened up on rookie Jakobe Thomas and his progress so far adapting to the Vikings’ defensive gameplan.
“You talk about a guy who’s only been here a couple weeks, he knows the system like the back of his hand already. It’s more about the little things, the ins and outs of why we do things that he has to get a grasp on, and that’s when it comes to reps.
But in terms of just natural football, I.Q., things come very easy to him. This defense is a lot, so we’re throwing a lot at him, but he’s been handling it very well.”
Thomas’ display of football knowledge shouldn’t be a surprise. In college, he had to learn four different defenses in five season, and adapted to each one seamlessly. The Vikings have high hopes for Thomas, especially given the current Harrison Smith situation.
Brevan Bane Brevan Bane is a sports scribe covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals. Brevan began his writing career by making a platform on Twitter and leveraging his presence into writing and content creation opportunities for outlets like PurplePTSD, Vikings Territory, The Noise, Hockey Wilderness, and the VikesNow YouTube channel. You can follow him on X @brevmanbane. More about Brevan Bane
The Minnesota Vikings signed QB Kyler Murray earlier this off-season to a veteran minimum deal.The agreement serves as a true insurance policy for Kevin O’Connell and his job security for 2026 and beyond. They knew they couldn’t just give J.J. McCarthy the keys this season after what happened in 2025. It was a year of injuries and incredibly […]
Vikings’ J.J. McCarthy Has Major Development Amid QB Competition