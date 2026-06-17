Vikings’ J.J. McCarthy Has Major Development Amid QB Competition

The Minnesota Vikings signed QB Kyler Murray earlier this off-season to a veteran minimum deal.

The agreement serves as a true insurance policy for Kevin O’Connell and his job security for 2026 and beyond. They knew they couldn’t just give J.J. McCarthy the keys this season after what happened in 2025. It was a year of injuries and incredibly inconsistent play, and Minnesota can’t bank on that to win games now.

Not only does Murray provide insurance, he also arguably provides a much higher upside for a Minnesota offense needing stability. The Vikings would be justified in holding out hope that their major investment in J.J. McCarthy could still work out.

Thankfully, McCarthy is reportedly was looking like an improved player through the Vikings OTAs.

Vikings Insider Shares Big J.J. McCarthy Development

Alec Lewis of The Athletic joined Kevin Seifert and Matthew Coller for a “Beat Writers Roundtable” on the Vikings’ YouTube channel. Lewis shared some promising updates on J.J. McCarthy thus far through the 2026 offseason.

“I would say this as far as JJ McCarthy. I do feel like there has been a level of consistency and accuracy especially when you’re thinking like 20 yards and in throughout the five practices that we’ve been out here. And I say that because there is a lot of context missing with every one of these practices. You’d love to see him connect more down the field probably and potentially we’ll see that in training camp. But I do think just the fundamentals, the smoothness of his mechanics, that stuff has stood out and his understanding of the system I think stands out.”

J.J. McCarthy needed to make it clear and obvious that he is improving, and it sounds like he has been. Many assume Kyler Murray will be the starter. However, if the arrow keeps pointing up for McCarthy, then things could get quite interesting in training camp.