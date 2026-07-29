Vikings’ J.J. McCarthy Gets Candid About QB Competition

The Minnesota Vikings have a competition between Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy for the starting QB gig.

Everyone and their mother is expecting Kyler Murray to pull away, as confidence in McCarthy among the NFL landscape is low. J.J. McCarthy has been injury-riddled in his two-year career and hasn’t been great when he’s on the field.

Still, he’s a young QB and has shown that he can will a team to a win at the end of some games. Whether he can continue to win games how he does sustainably is debatable.

During media time on Wednesday, J.J. McCarthy spoke and was expectedly asked about the competition.

Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy Gives Insightful Look into His Handling of Competition

McCarthy was asked how competition like this can bring the best out of him, given the circumstances.

“Studying the best and learning from the best, they’re always competing with themselves every day. There’s no ceiling they’re putting on themselves. It’s always a constant ‘look at myself in the mirror’ at the end of each day and ‘did I get better?’

Just focus on what you can control, how you can improve, and when you’re done with it, looking back and seeing where you’re at.”

Certainly a mature answer from the young quarterback. McCarthy was then asked about conversations with Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell have been like the past couple of days.

“Conversations were great. Just all about, you know, doing my job and doing it to the best of my ability. Taking completions, taking what the defense has given me, making smart decisions, and at the end of the day, just doing my job. Very simple.”

Many have theorized that Kyler Murray was brought in to be the starter immediately. Kevin O’Connell and the Vikings have continued to claim that it’s a fair competition. McCarthy was asked for verification.

“100%. Yeah.”

QB Kyler Murray Talks the “Greatness” of Justin Jefferson

Vikings QB Kyler Murray was asked about his “perception” of Justin Jefferson and the standard he’s set. This came during the same media session where J.J. McCarthy spoke.

“I think it’s greatness. You know, not only does he believe he’s the best receiver in the league, he wants to be. From what I’ve seen out here, he’s proved it every single day. Those are the guys you want to be around. You know, it’s few and far between having guys like that. But when you get around one, you see why, you know. So, again, I’m just grateful I get to throw the ball [to him].”

If Kyler Murray does end up winning the Vikings’ starting QB gig, then he and Jefferson could provide some absolute fireworks every week. We saw what Murray did when he played with DeAndre Hopkins, and it was electric. We also know what Justin Jefferson can do with even average quarterbacks, and that too is electric.

The hope is that no matter who starts, they can actually get the ball to Jefferson in 2026. That was not the case in 2025.