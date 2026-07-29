Vikings QB Kyler Murray Gets Honest About Justin Jefferson

The Minnesota Vikings signed QB Kyler Murray this offseason, in case you hadn’t heard yet.

It was a veteran-minimum deal, as Murray is still raking in about $36 million from the Cardinals this season. The Vikings were always going to sign a QB to compete with J.J. McCarthy this offseason. Murray becoming available for free was certainly a welcome sight.

Now, he’s competing with J.J. McCarthy for the starting job in the Twin Cities. One of the main benefits of the role is throwing to one of the best receivers on the planet, Justin Jefferson.

Kyler Murray spoke about that today during some Vikings media time.

Vikings QB Kyler Murray Talks the “Greatness” of Justin Jefferson

Vikings QB Kyler Murray was asked about his “perception” of Justin Jefferson and the standard he’s set.

“I think it’s greatness. You know, not only does he believe he’s the best receiver in the league, he wants to be. From what I’ve seen out here, he’s proved it every single day. Those are the guys you want to be around. You know, it’s few and far between having guys like that. But when you get around one, you see why, you know. So, again, I’m just grateful I get to throw the ball [to him].”

If Kyler Murray does end up winning the Vikings’ starting QB gig, then he and Jefferson could provide some absolute fireworks every week. We saw what Murray did when he played with DeAndre Hopkins, and it was electric. We also know what Justin Jefferson can do with even average quarterbacks, and that too is electric.

The hope is that no matter who starts, they can actually get the ball to Jefferson in 2026. That was not the case in 2025.

Former EDGE Jonathan Greenard Battling Injury

Per a report from ESPN‘s Tom McManus, Jonathan Greenard is being placed on the physically unable to perform list. McManus shared that Greenard “suffered a pec strain while lifting before camp.” He also adds that it is not expected to be a long-term issue.

Philadelphia Eagles GM Howie Roseman had some words to say about the former Vikings defender’s injury.

“One of the things we know about Greenard is he’s going to be ready to play. Training camp is so important, practice is so important, but when you have a guy that prepares the way he does, who has the experience in the NFL the way he does, you know he’s going to be ready to play when we start the season.”

Greenard also suffered a shoulder injury during his last season with the Vikings. The ailment limited him to 12 games and required surgery this offseason.