Vikings’ J.J. McCarthy Gets Brutal Prediction Amid Competition With Kyler Murray

The Minnesota Vikings are heading into 2026 with a QB room of Kyler Murray, Carson Wentz, and J.J. McCarthy.

Many are asking if there’s even a reason to keep McCarthy around town if Minnesota felt compelled enough to sign Murray. Murray still has good years ahead of him, and isn’t the typical “bridge” QB. When he’s on, he’s arguably a top-12 signal caller in the league.

There’s no denying that Vikings’ QB J.J. McCarthy has had bountiful struggles already in his young NFL career. Including playoffs, McCarthy has only been available for 10 of a total 35 games. That looks even worse when he failed to finish two of them (@NYG, vs. GB in 2025).

Now, the pressure seems to be on. J.J. McCarthy will enter a QB competition with Kyler Murray, and not many people are predicting McCarthy to win it.

Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy Predicted to Lose QB Competition Against Kyler Murray

Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report recently gave a grim prediction for J.J. McCarthy in the competition.

“The thing is, this probably isn’t going to be much of a battle. Murray’s last few seasons have not been his best, but even then he has been better than McCarthy in just about every statistical category.

Murray is also a former Offensive Rookie of the Year and a two-time Pro Bowler who has shown he can take a team to the playoffs.

If head coach Kevin O’Connell can work half the magic with Murray he did with Sam Darnold, the Vikings could be a formidable team this season.