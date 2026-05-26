Vikings Speculated to Acquire 41TD QB Amid Competition

The Minnesota Vikings are heading into quite the interesting 2026 season. There are a ton of questions about the franchise that need answering, and they begin with the QB position.

It has been confirmed by Alec Lewis and Tom Pelissero that the Vikings’ claims of a QB competition are true. Kyler Murray is the odds-on favorite, but many aren’t counting out J.J. McCarthy just yet.

The two are expected to push each other. The old belief is that competition is best for business, and the Vikings are no different.

However, if things are to go south, the Vikings have been mentioned as a potential fit for a standout college QB.

Vikings Mentioned as Possible Fit for Oregon QB Dante Moore

Billy Heyen of The Sporting News recently tied QB Dante Moore to the Minnesota Vikings.

“It’s unlikely the Vikings would end up with the No. 1 overall pick, which many people will predict at this point ends up being Texas quarterback Arch Manning. But if things go badly enough with Murray and McCarthy that the Vikings need a new QB, that may mean they’ve landed in the top-10 selections.

Could they end up with a player like Oregon’s Dante Moore? It’s not impossible. Moore went back to college this season despite being a probable top-10 pick in the 2026 class if he had entered the draft.”

This would certainly be a “worst case scenario” from our point of view at the moment. However, it’s certainly a possibility. There is no guarantee that either of Murray or McCarthy will work out. Therefore, the Vikings could see themselves in a position to take another shot at a QB early in the draft.

Minnesota Lands Prediction to Release Ivan Pace Jr.

Three writers, Kyle Joudry, Ali Siddiqui, and Adam New all pegged Ivan Pace Jr. as a surprise cut candidate for the Vikings when rosters are trimmed down later this offseason.

Kyle Joudry had a detailed explanation on the choice, that he admittedly didn’t love making.

“Hate to say Ivan Pace Jr., since I’ve speculated about him being traded away for a while before being wrong for several months now, but it’s hard to ignore Minnesota lessening his workload for consecutive seasons, and then his entire cap charge being able to get wiped off the books with zero dead money. So, I’ll say Mr. Pace, even if I have been wrong a lot here and wish nothing but good things for him.”

Ivan Pace Jr. may provide fine depth, but Eric Wilson straight-up took his job last season. Couple this with the signing of Jake Golday, tripled with Minnesota taking on zero dead money with a Pace release, and it all makes sense.