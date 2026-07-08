Vikings Tabbed to Have an Overlooked Veteran See a Breakout Season

After missing out on the playoffs in 2025, the Minnesota Vikings will need several players to step up in 2026 to change the narrative.

Likely starter, quarterback Kyler Murray, is obviously one of those players, but Minnesota will need more than just improved play at quarterback to make a deep run. ESPN’s Ben Solak predicted another newcomer to breakout this season for the Vikings.

Free Agent Signing James Pierre Could be Poised for a Breakout Year

Cornerback James Pierre signed with the Vikings this spring after years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Solak thinks the 29-year old will have a big role with Minnesota.

“The Vikings like to rotate cornerbacks on cheap contracts, as coordinator Brian Flores’ zone-heavy and blitz-happy approach requires fewer snaps of prolonged man coverage than most other defenses,” wrote Solak. “This offseason, they snagged Pierre in free agency after he made some strong spot starts with the Steelers. Pierre had only 219 coverage snaps last season, but his passer rating allowed of 49.8 was second only to Jamel Dean among cornerbacks last season. (Dean, ironically, is who the Steelers signed in free agency).

It’s worth noting that Fabian Moreau was third in passer rating allowed at 50.5 in Flores’ defense. But the Vikings still elected to cycle Moreau out for Pierre, who was coached by Flores and passing game coordinator Gerald Alexander during their time in Pittsburgh. That’s a clear sign they trust him more — and might ask for more man coverage accordingly.”

The Vikings got solid play from their corners in 2025, but got very lucky with both Byron Murphy Jr. and Isaiah Rodgers remaining healthy for all 17 games. If that luck runs out in 2026, Pierre could end up with a significant role for defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Still, he’s only started 13 of a possible 95 games in his career, so while his metrics paint a picture of an elite cornerback, he hasn’t been tested all that much.

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins Could See a Bigger Role After Switching Positions

Another player who could be poised for another big role if injuries stack up is defensive tackle turned edge rusher Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins. In ESPN’s overall look at the Vikings roster, 2025 draft pick Ingram-Dawkins stood out.

“A fifth-round pick out of Georgia in 2025, Ingram-Dawkins is the only drafted player on the edge depth chart behind starters Andrew Van Ginkel and Dallas Turner. He’s moving over after playing inside as a 5-tech defensive end last season. In 2025, he had a higher pass rush win rate inside (17.6%) than on his edge snaps (8.0%). None of Minnesota’s edge rushers played more than 67% of the snaps last season, so Ingram-Dawkins is going to get even more chances to make plays in 2026.”

While Van Ginkel and Turner have the starting roles locked down, there isn’t much depth sitting behind them. With star rusher Jonathan Greenard now in Philadelphia, the Vikings edge rusher group could get very thin very quickly. Should either Van Ginkel or Turner miss some time, the Vikings may call Ingram-Dawkins into action after moving him to the outside.