Vikings’ Jauan Jennings Has New Potential Trade Landing Spot

There has been no shortage of suggested trade destinations for Minnesota Vikings receiver Jauan Jennings. Another one, though, has seemingly emerged this week.

Heavy Sports proposes the Vikings trade Jennings to the Washington Commanders in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round draft pick.

The Vikings signed Jennings to a 1-year, $8 million deal over the offseason. Pundits expected the veteran to supply much-needed depth for Minnesota as a WR3.

But Jennings has received just five targets in four games this season. He has caught two of those targets for nine yards.

Why Vikings Could Part With WR Jauan Jennings at NFL Trade Deadline

Getty The Minnesota Vikings could trade wide receiver Jauan Jennings despite being 5-0 to begin this season.

Jennings just simply isn’t working out for the Vikings this season. He’s barely involved in the offense. Over the past two weeks, Myles Price has started receiving more targets than the veteran.

That makes Jennings a trade candidate even though the Vikings are contending. Enough teams have a need at receiver that Jennings could be in demand.

With a Jennings trade, Minnesota could basically buy a draft pick. Meaning, the financial investment the team made in Jennings for the first half of this season will give the team an extra Day 3 selection.

If the Vikings deal Jennings, the team could move forward with Price and Tai Felton as their options behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.

What Jennings Could Bring to Commanders

Getty The Minnesota Vikings could send Jauan Jennings to the Washington Commanders to give quarterback Jayden Daniels another pass target.

Jennings is a potential trade target for the Commanders because the team just lost veteran starting receiver Terry McLaurin for the rest of the season. McLaurin suffered a torn patellar tendon on Monday night.

Teams don’t typically make trades within the same conference. But the Vikings might not have an issue with that since it doesn’t appear likely they will compete with the Commanders for a playoff spot. Washington is 1-4-1 entering this week while Minnesota sits at 5-0.

The Commanders could see Jennings as a short-term McLaurin replacement. Jennings could finish the season with Washington and potentially be a lot more productive than he has been in Minnesota.

Last season, Jennings posted 55 catches, 643 receiving yards and a career-best nine touchdowns. Jennings reached new heights with 77 catches and 975 receiving yards during 2024.

In Washington, the veteran could start opposite Stefon Diggs for the remainder of 2026.