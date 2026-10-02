Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Gets Questionable Injury Update

Minnesota Vikings superstar WR Justin Jefferson had to exit Week 3’s contest against the Buccaneers a bit early. Jefferson suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter and was sat for the rest of the game.

As the broadcast noted, he was trying his best to test his ankle and return to the action. Unfortunately, he couldn’t get his body to respond the way that he and we all wanted it to, and he made an early exit.

The Vikings’ offense looked like a different unit without Justin Jefferson on the field. There’s no question that having one of the best receivers on the planet helps your offense. As soon as Jefferson went off the field, the difference felt notable. Kyler Murray and the Vikings’ offense could never seem to settle in, and the defense carried the weight to the victory.

Minnesota will absolutely be hoping to have Justin Jefferson back in Week 4 against the Dolphins. His status has been listed as “day-to-day,” and he has a legitimate shot of playing.

Insider Hints at Justin Jefferson’s Availability for Vikings on Sunday

Insider Ian Rapoport made an appearance on Good Morning Football on Friday and shared his take on the matter. It wasn’t really an opinion that provided too much hope of him being available in Week 4.

““He’s dealing with an ankle injury and has not practiced yet this week,” began Rapoport. “They have the Dolphins, whose record is, you know, not very good. Then they have a bye week. It would make a lot of sense if they took him off the field, just let him fully heal for the stretch run. More information coming on that today.”

While the Vikings would obviously prefer to have Justin Jefferson, Rapoport makes a fair point. He basically implies that Minnesota doesn’t need Jefferson to have a triumphant Sunday over the whimpering Dolphins. While the Buccaneers are also 0-3, they are technically a better team than Miami. That didn’t stop the Vikings from defeating them either.

Minnesota Can’t Sleepwalk into Week 4 Against Miami

Whether the Vikings have Justin Jefferson or not, Sunday is a very winnable game. Even so, you can never overlook an opponent in the NFL.

Minnesota surely has the advantage over the Dolphins, and it’s the same advantage they hold over many teams: Brian Flores against a young QB. Flores also happens to be the former head coach of the Dolphins, a stint that didn’t end on great terms. Vengeance is in order.

Here’s to hoping that the Vikings’ offense also gets rolling. If the offensive unit can start matching the production of the defense, then there could be a legitimate Super Bowl contender housed in the Twin Cities.