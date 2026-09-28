Justin Jefferson Injury Update Brings Huge News for Vikings Offense

Minnesota Vikings fans can breathe a little easier after receiving encouraging news about Justin Jefferson’s ankle injury.

Jefferson was forced out of Sunday’s 23-16 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after suffering the injury during the first quarter. The star wide receiver caught both of his targets for 32 yards before leaving the game and was unable to return despite attempting to work his way back onto the field.

The Vikings ultimately held on for the road victory, but Jefferson’s status immediately became one of the biggest storylines heading into Week 4.

That concern eased Monday.

Getty Justin Jefferson has made his thoughts known on the Super Bowl.

NFL Insider Reports Jefferson Avoided Serious Injury

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Jefferson avoided a long-term injury and could potentially play Sunday when Minnesota hosts the Miami Dolphins. While his availability will depend on how the ankle responds throughout the week, the possibility of Jefferson returning quickly represents a major development for the Vikings.

Minnesota certainly showed it could adjust without its top receiver.

Head Coach Kevin O’Connell said today it is just an ankle sprain. Jefferson seemed to be getting around okay with no visible limp heading to the locker room yesterday so that seems to track with the report.

Without him there is no true replacement for what Jefferson brings to the offense.

Jefferson’s presence changes how opposing defenses have to approach every passing situation. Defenses cannot afford to consistently leave him in single coverage, which can create opportunities elsewhere for Addison, T.J. Hockenson and the rest of Minnesota’s offensive weapons.

That could be particularly important for Murray.

Getty Kyler Murray struggled without Justin Jefferson in the lineup Sunday versus Tampa Bay.

Murray Needs Jefferson Back

Sunday marked Murray’s return to the starting lineup after missing Minnesota’s Week 2 victory while recovering from a concussion. He finished the game 15-of-29 for 168 yards, one touchdown and one interception. His production dipped after Jefferson exited, according to the Vikings’ own game observations.

Having Jefferson available for a full game could give Murray a much-needed security blanket while also opening up the rest of the field. If not, we saw him target Addison frequently with success until Tampa Bay started to double-team him, and then Murray seemed to have issues with reads beyond his first. Jordan Addison stepped into a larger role against Tampa Bay, finishing with five receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown, including a 41-yard scoring connection with quarterback Kyler Murray.

The Vikings are now 3-0, but their offense still has plenty of room to grow. Getting Jefferson back against Miami could give Minnesota’s passing attack another significant weapon as Murray continues developing chemistry with his new teammates.

Nothing is guaranteed until Jefferson gets through the practice week and is cleared to play. But avoiding a long-term injury keeps the possibility of a Week 4 return very much alive.

For a Vikings offense looking to take another step forward, that could be one of the most important pieces of good news Minnesota could have received.