Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell Mentions Justin Jefferson in Unexpected Role

The Minnesota Vikings look to have a renewed commitment to running the football in 2026.

The biggest tell of it is the acquisition of former Dolphins OC Frank Smith. Smith coaches a very physical style of football, despite the tendency to think of Miami as a “finesse” team. His experience coaching offensive lines and good run games is going to be very valuable to the Vikings in 2026.

Other commitments to the run game are the retention of Aaron Jones and the drafting of Max Bredeson and Demond Claiborne.

The rushing attack is not just up to the running back and the offensive linemen. It’s up to everyone on the field when a run play is called. That includes WR Justin Jefferson.

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell Praises Justin Jefferson’s Performance on Rushing Plays

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell spoke to the media on Saturday and discussed the team’s run game. A surprising name came up in the praise, as not many people think of Justin Jefferson’s role when the ball is on the ground.

“The one thing that really took me aback studying the tape last year,” O’Connell began, “you think about Justin [Jefferson] and Jordan [Addison] and our receiver group, and some of the massive roles they played in that run game. That’s not something that wins you awards at the end of the year. That’s not something that goes in the stat sheet, but it was about winning. In many ways, Justin set the tone for a lot of that.”

O’Connell explained that he knows that teams are trying to “put a roof” over the Vikings’ offense to respect the passing game. This implies that he knows rushing opportunities are there, and that Justin Jefferson’s willingness to block in the run game will contribute to that.

Minnesota Misses Out on Jadeveon Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney is headed back to the Houston Texans, per Mike Garafolo.

“Back to where it began for Jadeveon Clowney: The former No. 1 overall pick of the Texans has agreed to terms with Houston, sources tell me and [Ian Rapoport]. After an 8.5-sack season with the Cowboys, Clowney stays in Texas in a deal done by Andrew Ross of Upper Edge Sports.”



Clowney could end up being a big miss for the Vikings. He played at a very good level in 2025 with Dallas, and did so for cheap. Minnesota needs edge rusher depth after the trade of Jonathan Greenard, making Dallas Turner a starter.

Names like Kyle Van Noy, Joey Bosa, and Haason Reddick remain available via free agency. They must also figure out a contract extension with Andrew Van Ginkel, who is a UFA after this season.