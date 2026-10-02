Vikings Kyler Murray Bold Predictions: Record Day vs 0-3 Dolphins

The Minnesota Vikings enter Week 4 still unbeaten at 3-0, yet the questions surrounding quarterback Kyler Murray have not faded with the wins. In limited action, he has completed just 52.9 percent of his throws (18 of 34) for 186 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. Those are numbers that sit near the bottom of the league among qualifying passers.

The Vikings Need Murray To Pan Out

A one-year deal and the recent trade of former first-round pick J.J. McCarthy have placed the franchise’s long-term evaluation of Murray on an accelerated timeline. Sunday’s home date against the Miami Dolphins (0-3) offers the clearest chance yet for him to quiet that noise with a decisive performance. If he wants some in the fanbase to stop calling for Carson Wentz , he needs to go out Sunday and have a day. You just traded away McCarthy, the same guy you drafted in lieu of keeping Kirk Cousins or instead of extending now Super Bowl QB Sam Darnold. Kevin O’Connell needs Murray to find success.

Miami Matchup Is Favorable For Minnesota

Miami arrives as one of the most vulnerable defenses in recent memory. The Dolphins are the only team since official sack tracking began in 1963 to allow an opponent completion rate of 70 percent or higher (they sit at 80.3 percent) while recording zero sacks through three games. Their roster also ranks as the least experienced in the league by career starts since 2000. A massive chunk of their salary-cap space is tied up in dead money for players no longer on the active roster.

The Dolphins traded and released a lot of players this offseason. They traded star pass rusher Jaelen Phillips during the season last year and unloaded a lot of talent this offseason.

QB Tua Tagovailoa was released.

WR Tyreek Hill, injured during the season and released.

Edge Bradley Chubb, released.

WR Jaylen Waddle, released.

S Minkah Fitzpatrick, traded.

Miami’s Offense May Struggle

That is a lot of talent no longer on the roster. Factor in no De’Von Achane, now with a torn ACL and out for the season, and Miami faces an uphill battle Sunday. Malik Willis may not have the running game with backup RB Ollie Gordon . He may have to get it done with his legs and arm. Not ideal against Minnesota’s high pressure blitzing defense.

For Kyler Murray, Miami has struggled defensively, and offensively they are expected to struggle against the Brian Flores-led defensive machine. Against that backdrop, Murray should get good field position for much of the day and get the best opportunity he will have this season to succeed.

CBS Writer Makes Bold Murray Prediction

If Podell’s prediction hits, Kyler Murray should have plenty of chances to have a big day. Even if he is without Justin Jefferson due to his ankle injury , he has other weapons. Murray’s early Vikings sample size has been hampered by a concussion, limited snaps with Justin Jefferson, and not reaching the red zone yet this season. A high-percentage completion day, followed by a red-zone performance in Miami, will go a long way toward building confidence among coaches, teammates, and the fanbase. Murray is in a contract year. Kyler Murray needs to earn a shot to start somewhere, if not Minnesota. If he wants to remain the quarterback this season and into next year, he needs better execution.

My Vikings Prediction vs. Dolphins

Will Kyler Murray set records Sunday? I don’t know if that matters. We need to see him execute in this offense, look comfortable, and have drives result in points. This offense can be great. It has weapons. The defense is already performing as the top-rated in the league through three weeks. This team will go as far as the quarterback play will take them.

My Prediction Sunday? Kyler Murray goes for 270+ yards and throws 3 + TDs.

That would be a pretty big day, and a good sign. I think our running back room is beat up a little, and Head Coach Kevin O’Connell will want to establish confidence in the passing game. Whether or not Jefferson plays, this offense still has plenty of weapons with Addison, Hockenson, and Jauan Jennings. If Murray gains confidence and this offense starts putting up points to match the stingy defense on the other side of the ball, the sky is the limit. Minnesota is already 3-0, NFL playoffs are a possibility and would without a doubt be a true contender to be feared in 2026. A prediction that is expected? The Vikings defense will be blitzing and might set records of their own Sunday.

I predict a big day offensively and defensively for the Vikings against a pretty uninspiring Miami Dolphins team.