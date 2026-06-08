Vikings Get Major Praise for a Top Offseason Move Across Entire NFL

The Minnesota Vikings signed QB Kyler Murray earlier this off-season to a veteran minimum deal.

The agreement serves as a true insurance policy for Kevin O’Connell and his job security for 2026 and beyond. They knew they couldn’t just give J.J. McCarthy the keys this season after what happened in 2025. It was a year of injuries and incredibly inconsistent play, and Minnesota can’t bank on that to win games now.

Not only does Murray provide insurance, he also arguably provides a much higher upside for a Minnesota offense needing stability. It is assumed that Kyler Murray would win a QB competition with J.J. McCarthy. The main question about that, is whether that is a good thing or a bad thing.

If you ask Moe Moton of Bleacher Report, this was a very good move.

Vikings Get Major Praise for Kyler Murray Move

Moton recently recapped 25 of the best offseason moves around the NFL. The Vikings’ signing off Kyler Murray was high atop the list, coming in as Moton’s third-best offseason maneuver in the league.

“Nothing changes the trajectory of a football team like an upgrade at quarterback. The Minnesota Vikings will likely pivot from third-year signal-caller J.J. McCarthy to two-time Pro Bowler Kyler Murray. In recent years, Murray has battled injuries. If healthy, he could rediscover his Pro Bowl form under head coach Kevin O’Connell, who helped Sam Darnold’s career resurgence.”

The signing of Kyler Murray could prove to be one of the best moves of the NFL offseason, if not the very best. Terrible QB play held the Vikings back from the playoffs in 2025. It’s arguable to say that even average QB play last season would’ve had them comfortably in playoff position.

Minnesota Gets Blasted for Trading EDGE Jonathan Greenard to Philadelphia Eagles

Bill Barnwell of ESPN recently released a piece detailing each NFL teams best and worst moves so far during the 2026 NFL offseason. While signing Kyler Murray was Barnwell’s best move for the Vikings, trading away Greenard was their worst.

“I can understand why the Vikings traded Greenard. Although he was excellent when healthy in his two years with Minnesota, injuries limited him to three sacks in 12 games in Year 2 after he racked up 12 sacks in Year 1. The Vikings traded significant draft capital in 2024 to move up for Dallas Turner in the first round, and while I’m not sure his eight-sack total from 2025 really reflects Turner’s true impact on the field, you can understand why the Vikings want to open up a starting role for the Alabama product. With Greenard wanting a new contract, a trade made sense.”

The trade surely is a gamble for the Vikings. While Dallas Turner is a promising prospect, but there is no concrete evidence yet that he will be a star. Still, the Vikings are justified in putting their faith in the young man.

You are supposed to invest in your young talent and give them their rightful chance in relation to their draft stock. Only time will tell if Dallas Turner can fill the cleats of Jonathan Greenard.