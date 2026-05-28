Vikings QB Kyler Murray Gets Major Take Amid McCarthy Drama

The Minnesota Vikings signed QB Kyler Murray earlier this off-season to a veteran minimum deal.
The agreement serves as a true insurance policy for Kevin O’Connell and his job security for 2026 and beyond. They knew they couldn’t just give J.J. McCarthy the keys this season after what happened in 2025. It was a year of injuries and incredibly inconsistent play, and Minnesota can’t bank on that to win games now.
Not only does Murray provide insurance, he also arguably provides a much higher upside for a Minnesota offense needing stability. It is assumed that Kyler Murray would win a QB competition with J.J. McCarthy. The main question about that, is whether that is a good thing or a bad thing.
Coming off of a 2025 that was injury-riddled for Murray, he will surely be a strong candidate for 2026 NFL Comeback Player of the Year.
Vikings QB Kyler Murray Mentioned in CPOY Predictions
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently made a list of “comeback candidates” across the NFL. On the list of 10, Kyler Murray came in 2nd behind Patrick Mahomes.
“Quarterback Kyler Murray isn’t even guaranteed to be the Minnesota Vikings’ starter in 2026. He’ll have to beat out third-year man J.J. McCarthy this offseason in order to earn the gig. Yet, he still feels like the top challenger to Mahomes for CPOY honors.
For one, Murray will be surrounded by talented players like Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson. He’ll also be in a quarterback-friendly offense under Kevin O’Connell.
The first overall pick in the 2019 draft was the Offensive Rookie of the Year that season and was a two-time Pro Bowler early in his career. However, the dynamic dual-threat suffered a torn ACL in 2022, suffered a season-ending foot injury in 2025, and was released by the Arizona Cardinals early this offseason.
If Murray can follow in Darnold’s footsteps—or simply return to his own Pro Bowl form—in Minnesota this season, he’ll provide fans with a great redemption arc and voters with a strong CPOY case.”
If the Vikings get a fantastic year out of Murray, we could be talking about accolades more important that a Comeback Player of the Year Award. In a year where Kevin O’Connell needs playoff wins, a strong campaign from Murray could lead to playoff wins and the saving of O’Connell’s job.
Jauan Jennings Compares Minnesota WR Corps to NBA Superteam
After Wednesday’s activities, Jauan Jennings pulled quite the comparison to his joining the Vikings WR room.
“It’s awesome. I feel like Kevin Durant and the Warriors. Because, it’s the big 3 man, you know what I’m saying? There’s a lot of talent over here, just top-down, head-bottom, lot of talent.”
Jennings is quite fair in making this comparison. The Vikings’ already had one of the best WR duos in the league in Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. Now, they’ve added Jennings, who honestly could even be a WR2 for a lot of teams.
He will, however, have to share touches with even more players than just Jefferson and Addison. The Vikings’ offense also deploys people like T.J. Hockenson, Aaron Jones, and Jordan Mason on any given snap. This didn’t hold back Jalen Nailor too much, who actually had a career year in 2025 as Minnesota’s WR3.
To be fair, Nailor’s definition of career year is different than Jauan Jennings. Jennings’ best year came in 2024, where he posted 6 touchdowns and 975 yards, a mark that even Jordan Addison has never surpassed.
Vikings QB Kyler Murray Gets Major Take Amid McCarthy Drama