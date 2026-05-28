Vikings QB Kyler Murray Gets Major Take Amid McCarthy Drama

The Minnesota Vikings signed QB Kyler Murray earlier this off-season to a veteran minimum deal.

The agreement serves as a true insurance policy for Kevin O’Connell and his job security for 2026 and beyond. They knew they couldn’t just give J.J. McCarthy the keys this season after what happened in 2025. It was a year of injuries and incredibly inconsistent play, and Minnesota can’t bank on that to win games now.

Not only does Murray provide insurance, he also arguably provides a much higher upside for a Minnesota offense needing stability. It is assumed that Kyler Murray would win a QB competition with J.J. McCarthy. The main question about that, is whether that is a good thing or a bad thing.

Coming off of a 2025 that was injury-riddled for Murray, he will surely be a strong candidate for 2026 NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

Vikings QB Kyler Murray Mentioned in CPOY Predictions

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently made a list of “comeback candidates” across the NFL. On the list of 10, Kyler Murray came in 2nd behind Patrick Mahomes.

“Quarterback Kyler Murray isn’t even guaranteed to be the Minnesota Vikings’ starter in 2026. He’ll have to beat out third-year man J.J. McCarthy this offseason in order to earn the gig. Yet, he still feels like the top challenger to Mahomes for CPOY honors.