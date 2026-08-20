Vikings QB2 Depth: J.J. McCarthy QB2 Still Over Carson Wentz

The Minnesota Vikings’ quarterback situation was supposed to be relatively straightforward once Kevin O’Connell named Kyler Murray the team’s starting quarterback. J.J. McCarthy was expected to settle in as QB2, with veteran Carson Wentz serving as an experienced insurance policy.

But after the Vikings’ preseason opener against the New York Giants and the first day of joint practices with the Baltimore Ravens, that hierarchy suddenly looks a little less certain.

Kevin O’Connell is still telling the media that J.J. McCarthy is the number 2 QB, but wants things to remain competitive.

“We want Carson feeling like he can do the things consistently that he can do, and that we know exactly who and what he is. And we want J.J. feeling like, ‘I’m one snap away, so I’ve got to prepare like I’m the starter anyway.’ It’s easy to say those things, but we wanted to have a room that forced it.” He went on to add more. “So we’ll see how these next couple of weeks play out, and we’re going to do what’s best for our team, and proud of the way J.J.’s handled the last few days.” – Vikings Head Coach Kevin O’Connell on the QB2 status

ESPN’s Kevin Seifert has highlighted the possibility of Wentz challenging McCarthy for the backup job, and the veteran quarterback’s recent performance gives the Vikings something to consider.

McCarthy’s preseason debut against the Giants 4/7 for 34 yards passing and 1 sack was hardly the statement performance the Vikings would have wanted from their former first-round pick. He struggled to consistently move the offense and at times appeared uncomfortable as he tried to establish a rhythm.

Wentz, meanwhile, looked calm and composed when his opportunity arrived.

The Vikings ultimately defeated the Giants 13-10, with Wentz throwing the game’s only touchdown for Minnesota and providing the decisive offensive moment.

McCarthy Not Wentz Gets Joint Practice Reps

That performance becomes even more interesting when considering what happened at Wednesday’s joint practice with Baltimore.

Wentz did not receive team-drill repetitions during the first day of the joint practices. Those opportunities went to Murray with the first team and McCarthy with the second team. O’Connell had already established McCarthy as the team’s No. 2 quarterback, and the practice structure reflected that decision.

Still, McCarthy struggled for much of the practice before finding his footing during the two-minute drill. He eventually connected with Myles Price for a touchdown, giving the second-year quarterback a strong finish after what had been a difficult session.

That late response is important.

McCarthy still has plenty of time to change the conversation.

The Vikings invested heavily in McCarthy when they selected him 10th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, and the organization clearly wants to see what he can become. He also remains under contract beyond this season, while Wentz is signed only through 2026. ESPN has noted that Minnesota’s quarterback situation beyond this season remains unsettled.

Will QB2 Be McCarthy or Wentz?

But the immediate question is different: Who gives the Vikings the best chance to win if Murray is unavailable?

Right now, it is at least feasible to envision a scenario in which Wentz closes the gap and is ultimately named QB2 by the end of training camp. That doesn’t mean McCarthy’s time in Minnesota is coming to an end. Far from it. There is still time for McCarthy to assert himself. The next preseason opportunities and remaining practices will be critical. McCarthy doesn’t necessarily need to make spectacular plays. He needs to show consistency, command of the offense, accuracy and the ability to avoid the stretches of uneven play that have created questions about his development.

Wentz has already demonstrated that he can operate the offense without looking overwhelmed. McCarthy needs to demonstrate that he can do it better. For now, Kyler Murray is the clear QB1. The more intriguing competition may be developing behind him. If McCarthy doesn’t separate himself soon, Wentz could turn what appeared to be a settled QB2 position into one of the more interesting roster battles of the final weeks of training camp.