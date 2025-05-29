Vikings’ O’Connell Extension Applauded, Analyst ‘Less Excited’ About 2025 Roster Moves

The Minnesota Vikings’ decision to extend head coach Kevin O’Connell has been viewed as a step in the right direction for the franchise.

In just two seasons, O’Connell has emerged as a respected leader with a sharp offensive mind, a strong locker room presence. But while his extension signals a commitment to long-term promise, there appear to be more questions about the roster than initially anticipated.

“Extending coach Kevin O’Connell’s contract ended speculation that his future might be elsewhere, locking in stability at one of the most critical positions in the organization,” The Athletic’s Mike Sando wrote in a May 29 story. “I was less excited about some of the personnel moves Minnesota made, primarily because the team added so many older players with injury concerns.”

Since taking the reins in 2022, O’Connell has helped transform the culture in Minnesota. He led the Vikings to a 13-4 record in his first season and oversaw one of the most efficient offenses in the league in 2024, finishing 14-3.

Confidence In Vikings’ Extension and Leadership

Despite injuries and quarterback instability in 2023, the Vikings remained competitive, a testament to O’Connell’s poise, adaptability, and player-first approach.

Extending O’Connell was seen as a no-brainer by many in NFL circles. For a franchise that has struggled with continuity at the top, keeping the 40-year-old head coach in place provides a foundation for building a more consistent future—especially as the team develops rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

The pairing of McCarthy and O’Connell offers excitement. However, roster construction has evidently taken a back seat.

Vikings Roster Draws More Speculation

Speaking of McCarthy, his progress will define the next phase of O’Connell’s tenure. After tearing his meniscus during his first preseason game in 2024, McCarthy returned to action this spring at OTA practices, participating in 7-on-7 drills and non-contact 11-on-11 sessions.

The Vikings made a series of aggressive free-agent signings, investing over $250 million in contracts—including deals with defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave.

Allen and Hargrave were signed to bolster an interior defensive line that has lacked consistent pass rush, and ultimately led to their playoff demise in the 2024-25 campaign.

The Vikings also invested heavily in their offensive line. Guard Will Fries signed a five-year, $88 million deal in March. He’ll line up next to former Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly, who agreed to a two-year, $18 million deal. Together, they form what could be a substantial upgrade—if they stay healthy.

Fries missed most of 2024 with a fractured tibia, while Kelly battled neck and knee injuries last season and has a history of concussions. Still, the urgency to address the offensive line was clear after Sam Darnold was sacked nine times in a playoff loss to the LA Rams.

The Vikings also chose to retain veteran back Aaron Jones and acquired Jordan Mason to create a more balanced backfield. But at 31, Jones is nearing the twilight of his career, and Mason, while serviceable, cost draft capital in a year when Minnesota had limited picks in a loaded class for the position.

Establishing a future with O’Connell was rightly celebrated as a foundational move. Still, not everyone is sold on the front office’s roster decisions heading into the 2025-26 NFL season.