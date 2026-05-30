Vikings Officially Hire Brand New General Manager

The Minnesota Vikings let GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah go in late-January after a disappointing 2025 season from the team and J.J. McCarthy.

The release happened while Adofo-Mensah was in Mobile, Alabama for the Super Bowl. The interim GM was Rob Brzezinski, who had been with the team since 1999. Brzezinski led the team through free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Vikings laid out their plan to find a new GM after the draft. They had been holding interviews over the last week or so. Now, they’ve made an official decision on the lead-man.

Vikings Hire Seahawks’ Nolan Teasley as New General Manager

Tom Pelissero broke the news on X.

“The Vikings agreed to terms with Seahawks assistant GM Nolan Teasley as their general manager, sources tell NFL Network. Fresh off a Super Bowl win, Teasley — regarded as one of the NFL’s top young executives — now will try to bring a Lombardi Trophy to Minnesota.”

The Vikings will now look toward the future with a young executive that’s been a part of some big accomplishments in Seattle.

The Seattle Seahawks’ official website provided a summary of Teasley’s duties with the franchise.

“Nolan Teasley, who participated in the NFL’s Accelerator Program in May of 2026, is in his 14th season with the Seahawks, fourth as assistant general manager, following five seasons as director of pro personnel (2018-22), one season as assistant director of pro personnel (2017) and three seasons as a pro personnel scout (2014-16). He originally joined the Seahawks in 2013 as an intern in the team’s scouting department. Within his role, Teasley oversees football operations while working collaboratively with President of Football Operations/General Manager John Schneider in all aspects of player acquisition via the draft, free agency and trade proposals.”

Teasley becomes the 9th GM in Vikings’ history, and it will of course, be his first stint as an NFL General Manager for any franchise.

DC Brian Flores May Have Big Plans for Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

Adam Patrick of The Viking Age covered a development with Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins in OTA’s.

“During the OTA practice that was open to the media earlier this week, Vikings 2025 fifth-round pick Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins was seen looking a little slimmer and working with the edge rushers, according to KSTP’s Darren Wolfson.

Last year, Ingram-Dawkins lined up as a defensive lineman, and he found his way onto the field for 28 percent of the team’s defensive snaps. But after Minnesota added Caleb Banks and Domonique Orange to the defensive line group in this year’s NFL Draft, the team clearly wants to make sure it can still find ways to get Ingram Dawkins on the field next season.”

Ingram-Dawkins was a 2025 5th-round selection out of Georgia. He was a solid rotational defensive lineman for Minnesota last season, Now, with his slimmer fame, he could be getting some run at true edge-rusher for the Vikings in 2026.