Vikings Place S/LB Jamal Adams on Season-Ending IR

The Minnesota Vikings officially placed the veteran Jamal Adams on injured reserve Monday, ending his 2026 season early after he suffered a right knee injury in the team’s preseason opener against the New York Giants.

Jamal Adams, 30, went down with a non-contact injury early in the second quarter Saturday against the Giants. He was defending a route by New York wide receiver when he slipped and remained on the turf, grabbing his right knee. He was later transported by cart to the locker room after spending time in the medical tent.

Adams earlier had a tackle for loss against the Giants, and had played 11 snaps in the Vikings’ 13-10 win Saturday.

Kevin O’Connell Reacts to Adams’ Injury

Coach Kevin O’Connell said after the game that the initial exam “does not look good” and that the team was “crushed” for Adams. You could tell by O’Connell’s reaction as well as players on the sideline that the injury was to a player who, even though he had not been there long, was already well-liked in the locker room.

Further imaging confirmed the injury as season-ending, according to multiple reports. The Vikings formalized the move by placing Adams on IR on Monday.

Vikings Lose Dynamic Defensive Weapon

Adams signed a one-year $1.41 million deal with Minnesota on July 27, just before the start of training camp, and was seen as another weapon for the Brian Flores-coached defense.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection and former first-round pick (sixth overall by the New York Jets in 2017) brought a dynamic blitz attack to defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ scheme. He had been lining up at both safety and linebacker in training camp. Last season, Adams played for the Las Vegas Raiders as a linebacker, but with the Vikings, they looked to possibly move him back to safety, as indicated with his jersey number change to 32.

Adams’ Injury Creates Depth Concerns

The injury and placement on season-ending IR reduces the Vikings’ secondary depth and will leave Brian Flores with one less weapon to deploy against opposing offenses this season.

Not only does Flores frequently use three safety looks, but he also likes to disguise his blitz packages in unique ways, which Jamal Adams fit the need quite nicely. At this point in his career, Adams was looking to resurrect his career in the Brian Flores defense, and it looked like he may have a role in Minnesota’s blitz-often type scheme. Adams was expected to contribute in those roles alongside key pieces like Josh Metellus, Jay Ward , Theo Jackson, and possibly mentor young 3rd-round draft pick Jakobe Thomas.

With Vikings safety Harrison Smith’s return to the team still uncertain amid possible retirement, Adams represented a veteran presence and another safety that could play in the box to defend the run and flourish in blitz packages.