Vikings Place S/LB Jamal Adams on Season-Ending IR

The Minnesota Vikings officially placed the veteran Jamal Adams on injured reserve Monday, ending his 2026 season early after he suffered a right knee injury in the team’s preseason opener against the New York Giants.
Jamal Adams, 30, went down with a non-contact injury early in the second quarter Saturday against the Giants. He was defending a route by New York wide receiver when he slipped and remained on the turf, grabbing his right knee. He was later transported by cart to the locker room after spending time in the medical tent.
Adams earlier had a tackle for loss against the Giants, and had played 11 snaps in the Vikings’ 13-10 win Saturday.
Kevin O’Connell Reacts to Adams’ Injury
Coach Kevin O’Connell said after the game that the initial exam “does not look good” and that the team was “crushed” for Adams. You could tell by O’Connell’s reaction as well as players on the sideline that the injury was to a player who, even though he had not been there long, was already well-liked in the locker room.
Further imaging confirmed the injury as season-ending, according to multiple reports. The Vikings formalized the move by placing Adams on IR on Monday.
Vikings Lose Dynamic Defensive Weapon
Adams signed a one-year $1.41 million deal with Minnesota on July 27, just before the start of training camp, and was seen as another weapon for the Brian Flores-coached defense.
The three-time Pro Bowl selection and former first-round pick (sixth overall by the New York Jets in 2017) brought a dynamic blitz attack to defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ scheme. He had been lining up at both safety and linebacker in training camp. Last season, Adams played for the Las Vegas Raiders as a linebacker, but with the Vikings, they looked to possibly move him back to safety, as indicated with his jersey number change to 32.
Adams’ Injury Creates Depth Concerns
With Adams suffering the season-ending knee injury before the regular season, only his $60,000 signing bonus was guaranteed. The Vikings also announced a roster move to add CB Bryce Phillips, who was recently waived by the Kansas City Chiefs this summer. It is yet to be seen if Minnesota looks to replace Adams on the roster to address depth at the Safety position.
Vikings Place S/LB Jamal Adams on Season-Ending IR