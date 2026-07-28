Former Raiders LB Jamal Adams Signs With Vikings Before Camp

The Las Vegas Raiders underwent a huge revamp at linebacker this offseason, signing both Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean to three-year deals, leaving LB Jamal Adams without a spot on the Raiders roster.

Now, he’s heading to the NFC North to join the Minnesota Vikings, he announced on X.

“Year 10. #skol “

NFL insider Jordan Schultz added this about Adams’ decision to sign with the Vikings:

“Jamal Adams liked the opportunity to have a chance to earn a role with a Brian Flores defense, which has a history of utilizing players like him…”

Jamal Adams Leaves Raiders After One Year, Joining Vikings

Jamal Adams actually wanted to join the New York Jets, the team that drafted him in the first round back in 2017.

“I’ve tried brodie,” Adams said in response to a fan asking him to request a tryout. “No lies. It’s in their hands. …It’s only right if you ask me.”

Adams then pleaded his case on X, tweeting out, “Regardless of what you might think about me, I know where my heart has always been and always will be. I left my mark in New York. At the end of the day, you have to respect that. I was one of the best to come through.”

Fast forward to July 27th, and he’s joining the Vikings, not the Jets.

As for the Raiders, they definitely upgraded by adding Walker and Dean, especially since Adams had a 98.6 passer rating allowed in coverage and 12 missed tackles last season in Las Vegas, according to Pro Football Focus.

Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean Heaped Praise

As for the additions of Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean, ESPN’s Ben Solak believes those two additions were A+ moves, and the 2nd best positional upgrade any NFL team has made this offseason (just behind the Arizona Cardinals going from Michael Carter and Emari Demercado to Jeremiyah Love and Tyler Allgeier at running back).

“Dean and Walker are a complementary duo,” Solak wrote. “Dean might be undersized, but he has many traits of a prototypical signal-calling Mike linebacker: great recognition and instincts, plus physical tackling skills. With Dean calling the plays, Walker will be freed to play more run-and-chase roles, which suits his size and speed strengths.”

Linebackers coach Ronell Williams commented on the additions of Dean and Walker, saying, “The cool thing is with those two, they’ll get a lot of the attention. And I told them in our early meetings, ‘The good Lord blessed y’all with some things that you can’t teach.’ Quay is 6-foot-4, 245 pounds and he can move. The thing that makes me excited is he has room to grow and develop in his game. With those intangibles and that mindset, [there’s] a ton of plays that Quay is excited about.”

“The coolest part about Nakobe, you watch his film, he’s super violent,” Williams added. “But he’s probably more cerebral, as violent as he is.”

Jamal Adams finds a new home, and the Raiders upgrade with two stud linebackers. Win-win situation in the end.