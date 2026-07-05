Vikings Projected to Make Major Trade Amid CB Uncertainty

The Minnesota Vikings signed James Pierre earlier this offseason for 2 years at an $8.5 million maximum value. Additionally, they selected Charles Demmings in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

They were needed additions for the Vikings, who were lacking cornerback depth badly. Before acquiring Pierre and Demmings, they had a very bare corner room. It was highlighted by Byron Murphy Jr. and Isaiah Rodgers Sr. Behind those gentlemen were a number of UDFA’s of past drafts.

While the new faces in the corner room are welcome ones, it still needs work long-term. Murphy Jr., Rodgers Sr., and Pierre are all in their late-20s. The shelf life of an NFL CB isn’t too long. That’s why the Vikings were projected to make a major move in 2027 NFL Draft.

Vikings Trade Up in Way-Too-Early 2027 NFL Mock Draft

Josh Weil of PFSN just released a way-too-early 2027 NFL Mock Draft. In the mock, he projected the Vikings to trade up to 4th overall, although he didn’t share the trade details. With the pick they got from Cleveland, they go all-in on the CB position, selecting Notre Dame CB Leonard Moore.

“In the first of two trades, the Minnesota Vikings move up to pick No. 4 to land Notre Dame CB Leonard Moore. In a draft with very few true No. 1 cornerbacks and a multitude of teams needing to invest in the position, I expect the Vikings to trade up to get their guy. Moore projects as a scheme and alignment-diverse CB1 with All-Pro upside.

At 6’2″, 197 pounds, Moore is long and lean, with a compelling mix of long-strider explosiveness, reactive quickness and twitch, and swivel fluidity. He has a natural mirror-motor and instant reaction in press, and perfectly blends the line between patient, disciplined, and physical.”

Adding a legitimate CB1 to the team would be a massive win for the Minnesota Vikings. It would also be unprecdented, as the Vikings have never selected a CB in the top 10 before. The earliest Minnesota decided to take a corner was at 11th overall for Michigan State’s Trae Waynes in 2015.

CB Charles Demmings Gets Major Take

Matthew Coller recently compiled 20 predictions for the 2026 Minnesota Vikings. On the list, he talked about Charles Demmings, and how he could win the prestigious “Mr. Mankato” during camp. Vikings fans know this pseudo-award goes to the under-the-radar player that lights it up in practices.

Not only does Coller think he could win it, he also thinks Demmings will be a legitimate talent down the line.

“Cornerback is the perfect position for Mr. Mankato because a few camp and preseason pass breakups or interceptions will have the masses chanting your name. Demmings has things working in his favor, like the fact that he’s an underdog from Stephen F. Austin and has a huge personality.

Demmings also has real talent. He was one of the most athletic cornerbacks at the NFL Combine and could bring a different level of man-to-man coverage than the Vikings have had on the roster in some time. It’s unlikely that he’s going to see the field much in Year 1 but with uncertainty at CB in 2027, he will have a chance to prove he belongs in that discussion.”

Demmings has the make-up to be a legitimate cornerback in the NFL. There’s no better person to get all of the potential maximized than Vikings DC Brian Flores.