Vikings’ Former Starting QB Likely to Be Released

The Minnesota Vikings have a pretty loaded QB room as it stands going into Week 2 of the preseason.

Kyler Murray is the starter, and J.J. McCarthy and Carson Wentz seem to be duking it out for QB2. Though McCarthy technically brings the “upside,” Wentz brings more stability. He looked much more in control of the offense on Saturday, whereas McCarthy looked a bit frantic.

People may forget that there’s another QB in this room, and he started games last season. Max Brosmer is the assumed QB4, which means he could be assumed to be released very soon.

Vikings QB Max Brosmer Not Likely to Make Roster

Adam Carlson of Vikings on SI put it plainly. He began, “The pecking order at quarterback seems clear for the Vikings, and Brosmer is at the bottom of that list.” This is very true, as last year showed us that he is clearly the weakest link in the room.

Carlson continued, “The game against the Giants was a great opportunity for him to improve his position and make the competition for QB3 more interesting. However, Wentz looked good in his time on the field, and that gap between him and Brosmer has widened.”

Max Brosmer was scheduled to get a fair amount of playing time against the Giants. However, after only three plays, he exited the game with a thumb injury. Carson Wentz came back in for him and finished the game out at QB for the Vikings.

“Minnesota is highly unlikely to keep four quarterbacks on its 53-man roster,” said Carlson. “Brosmer has to convince the team that he is worthy of a roster spot. At the moment, he hasn’t done that.”

Time will tell on Max Brosmer, but his best-case scenario is likely limited to simply making it onto the Vikings’ practice squad.

S Josh Metellus Talks Jamal Adams Season-Ending Injury

Beloved Vikings safety Josh Metellus shared some words after Jamal Adams’ injury with the media.

“This game takes a lot from you, and it doesn’t really give too much [back],” began Metellus. “Constant, relentless effort to be out there and play the game he loves. And then, you know, to fall short year in and year out…I think it’s definitely been tough these past couple years. His football journey just ain’t been giving him what he wants. But man, that’s the name of the game.”