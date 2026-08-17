Vikings Beloved Defender Doesn’t Hold Back About Season-Ending Injury on Defense

The Minnesota Vikings lost S/LB Jamal Adams on Saturday during their first preseason game against the New York Giants.

The injury occurred when Adams was running with Giants WR Calvin Austin III. There wasn’t any contact, and Adams began to stumble and fell down. He then rolled over and started grabbing his knee.

On Sunday, it was confirmed that the injury is a season-ending knee injury. It’s truly unfair, as Jamal Adams had begun to carve out a real role on the team. Not only was he looking solid on the field, but he immediately became a beloved voice in the locker room as well.

Beloved Vikings safety Josh Metellus shared some words after the game ended about Adams’ injury with the media.

Vikings S Josh Metellus Talks Jamal Adams Season-Ending Injury

“This game takes a lot from you, and it doesn’t really give too much [back],” began Metellus. “Constant, relentless effort to be out there and play the game he loves. And then, you know, to fall short year in and year out…I think it’s definitely been tough these past couple years. His football journey just ain’t been giving him what he wants. But man, that’s the name of the game.”

A reporter mentioned that Jamal Adams seemed like he meshed with his Vikings teammates quickly. Metellus confirmed.

“He did. He fits everything we want as a Minnesota Viking. [Kevin O’Connell] talks about things, you know. He wants guys who are smart, tough, and love football, and [Adams] is every bit of that.”

Josh Metellus also explained that Jamal Adams and other players had been meeting up outside of work, as they were all going to each other’s house “every night.”

Jamal Adams is surely a big loss already for the Vikings, even though he was seen to have an outside shot of making the 53-man roster when he signed on.

Minnesota Could Have an Ivan Pace Jr. Problem

Allison Koehler of The Viking Age claimed that Ivan Pace Jr. “couldn’t seize” an opening in the linebacker rotation after Jamal Adams’ injury. Koelher explained that “Jamal Adams had already squeezed the linebacker rotation before suffering a knee injury against New York.”

“That injury could reopen a hybrid role, yet Pace didn’t use the extra opportunity to separate himself. Adams produced a tackle for loss in 11 snaps before leaving, while Pace’s costliest coverage rep ended with Fields holding the football in the end zone.”

Even with the injury to Adams, it’s a crowded linebacker room. The Vikings spent a second-round pick on Jake Golday and extended Eric Wilson this offseason. Blake Cashman is in the final year of his contract, but that should get figured out soon.