Vikings O’Connell: Updates On Murray, Preps Wentz for Bears D

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell spent Monday just like he did at this time last year. He talked about the health of his starting quarterback, his injury status, and backup Carson Wentz likely starting in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears. Wentz came in for an injured J.J. McCarthy in 2025 in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Kyler Murray remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol after a violent first-quarter hit against Green Bay. Carson Wentz is the likely starter Sunday in Chicago if Murray cannot clear concussion protocol in time.

The reigning NFC North Champs will host the Vikings in Week 2 in Chicago. The game could give the Vikings 2 divisional wins early that could be a deciding factor in tie-breaking scenarios come playoffs.

Will Carson Wentz Start Against The Bears?

Murray lasted just 11 snaps in his Vikings debut before Packers safety Javon Bullard delivered a violent hit that knocked him out of the game. KOC said they don’t have a lot of updates and that they will rely on the medical team.

Wentz has to be ready to start next Sunday. If he does, J.J. McCarthy will be the backup.

Against the Pack, Wentz did his part as a capable backup. He came in and directed a 29-point unanswered surge in a 39-22 comeback victory. He didn’t floor you with his statistical performance, going 12/19 with 133 yards and 3 touchdowns. What he did do is take advantage of turnovers and stops from the Vikings’ defense and turn those opportunities into points. That was a big part of the Vikings winning as well. He didn’t turn the ball over, and we didn’t have to just settle for field goals.

Under Carson Wentz, the Vikings went 4/4 in the red zone, and that type of success is winning football.

Facing The Bears Defense

“We have to do it against a team that forces a lot of turnovers. I have so much respect for DA (Dennis Alan, Bears Defensive Coordinator) and what they’ve been able to do defensively.”

If Wentz starts, KOC voiced his confidence in him. O’Connell expressed no hesitation about handing the veteran the role in week 2. “The moment isn’t too big for him,” the coach said, pointing to Wentz’s long career in the NFL as starting quarterback.

The Vikings will also see potential NFL Draft target, Safety Dillon Thieneman. The young safety was selected at #25 by the Bears who are replacing their two starters at the position from a year ago. The Vikings were mocked Thieneman in several instances by “draft experts”, but Minnesota selected DL Caleb Banks who saw only 16 snaps Sunday versus Green Bay.

Chicago Looked Sharp In Week 1

Limiting the turnovers against Chicago will be key to winning in week 2. Chicago’s defense led the NFL with 33 takeaways in 2025. That put their offense in a great position and helped them win close games last year. It is a tough stat to repeat as an NFL leader in takeaways, but Chicago is off to a good start.

Vikings Need To Avoid Turnovers

Carson Wentz will be the likely starter, charged with not losing the game by turning it over. The defense has shown they can keep Minnesota in games and win games. Now Carson will get to lead his childhood favorite team into Chicago to try to go 2-0 as the starter for the second straight year.

If Wentz has a great game and doesn’t give the ball away, the Vikings have a shot to win over the Bears. If Carson Wentz leads Minnesota to a victory Sunday in Week 2, the quarterback discussion in Week 3 could get interesting.