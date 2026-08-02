Vikings Receive Bad Update on Former All-Pro Target

We recently shared the news of Jadeveon Clowney’s visit with the Cleveland Browns. Clowney was a target on a lot of Vikings fans’ radars, and there’s good reason for that.

Vikings GM Nolan Teasley was the Director of Pro Personnel for the Seattle Seahawks when they acquired Clowney in 2019. It took a haul, as Seattle had to send Houston OLB Jacob Martin, OLB Barkevious Mingo, and a 2020 third-round selection. Teasley had a major role in the trade, as he was one of the men responsible for identifying Clowney as a possible addition.

Unfortunately, Jadeveon Clowney won’t be reuniting with Teasley in Minnesota.

Vikings Miss Out on Jadeveon Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney is headed back to the Houston Texans, per Mike Garafolo.

“Back to where it began for Jadeveon Clowney: The former No. 1 overall pick of the Texans has agreed to terms with Houston, sources tell me and [Ian Rapoport]. After an 8.5-sack season with the Cowboys, Clowney stays in Texas in a deal done by Andrew Ross of Upper Edge Sports.”



Clowney could end up being a big miss for the Vikings. He played at a very good level in 2025 with Dallas, and did so for cheap. Minnesota needs edge rusher depth after the trade of Jonathan Greenard, making Dallas Turner a starter.

Names like Kyle Van Noy, Joey Bosa, and Haason Reddick remain available via free agency. They must also figure out a contract extension with Andrew Van Ginkel, who is a UFA after this season.

Minnesota’s Rushing Tendencies Different in a “Noteworthy” Way

Tyler Forness of AtoZ Sports wrote up a recap of the first day of Vikings training camp. In the piece, he provided some hopeful commentary on Minnesota’s run game.

“One of the biggest question marks with the Vikings has been the running game. They hired Frank Smith to be the assistant head coach to help to freshen up the running game. Head coach Kevin O’Connell has done a great job with being creative in the passing game, but the run game has been a struggle.

So far, the little we’ve seen in the run game has been really nice. More wide zone runs that look like Kyle Shanahan’s play calling, including a wide zone toss with a beautiful cutback from Aaron Jones. The holes look bigger as well, but they were just in shells today, and a limited sample size, but it’s noteworthy, and the focus appears to be real.”

If the Vikings can put together a legitimate run game, then the Vikings offense could return to being a problem. Assuming Kyler Murray starts, then a legitimate passing game paired with that rushing attack would make them an offensive nightmare.