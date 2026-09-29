Vikings Sign J.J. McCarthy’s QB Replacement to Active Roster

The Minnesota Vikings finally ended the J.J. McCarthy experience in flat fashion when they sent off the Michigan alum to the Jaxson Dart-less New York Giants in exchange for just a fifth round pick in 2027.

With McCarthy gone, there was always going to be an open spot on the active roster, and the Vikings have decided who will take his spot.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Minnesota has decided to replace like for like and promoted 2025 undrafted free agent Max Brosmer to the active roster, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

Vikings Sign Max Brosmer to 53-Man Roster

“The Vikings are signing QB Max Brosmer from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, per source.” Pelissero reported on Tuesday.

“With the J.J. McCarthy trade complete, the move allows Brosmer to be inactive but dress as the emergency No. 3 QB behind Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz.

As Pelissero alludes to, the emergency quarterback wrinkle would have likely been a key factor in the decision making.

Roster Rules Paved the Way for Brosmer’s Promotion

Since the 2022 NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles that saw San Francisco lose both starter Brock Purdy and backup Josh Johnson to injury in one game, the league has allowed all teams to have a 49th player each game act as the emergency quarterback and dress for the game, even though they are technically labelled as “inactive

Although Minnesota can elevate players from the practice squad to the game-day 48-man active roster, they cannot designate a practice squad elevate-ee as their emergency QB and 49th player, thus it makes sense that the quarterback Brosmer takes the vacant roster spot.

Despite Brosmer’s historically poor debut in 2025 as an undrafted rookie, the Vikings and head coach Kevin O’Connell remain high on the former University of Minnesota QB and see him as a future quality backup option.

For now, he will act as the QB3 on the roster behind Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz.