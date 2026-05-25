Vikings Predicted to Release Beloved Defender Before 2026 Season

The Minnesota Vikings have made their fair share of moves regarding the linebacker position this offseason.

The Vikings signed Eric Wilson to a 3-year/$22.5 million extension in March after a solid 2025 campaign. Additionally, Minnesota drafted Cincinnati LB Jake Golday with the 51st selection in the 2nd round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Another move that was made came in regards to Ivan Pace Jr., who alike Eric Wilson and Jake Golday, was also a Cincinnati LB. The Vikings signed him on a tender to a 1-year/$3.52 million deal. Since it was a low tender, then technically, any other team that wanted to match that offer could’ve signed him this offseason.

For now, Pace Jr. remains in Minnesota. But a few writers from Vikings Territory project a different 2026 for Ivan Pace Jr.

Vikings Land Prediction to Release Ivan Pace Jr.

Three writers, Kyle Joudry, Ali Siddiqui, and Adam New all pegged Ivan Pace Jr. as a surprise cut candidate for the Vikings when rosters are trimmed down later this offseason.

Kyle Joudry had a detailed explanation on the choice, that he admittedly didn’t love making.

“Hate to say Ivan Pace Jr., since I’ve speculated about him being traded away for a while before being wrong for several months now, but it’s hard to ignore Minnesota lessening his workload for consecutive seasons, and then his entire cap charge being able to get wiped off the books with zero dead money. So, I’ll say Mr. Pace, even if I have been wrong a lot here and wish nothing but good things for him.”

Ivan Pace Jr. may provide fine depth, but Eric Wilson straight-up took his job last season. Couple this with the signing of Jake Golday, tripled with Minnesota taking on zero dead money with a Pace release, and it all makes sense.

Kevin O’Connell Likely On Hot-Seat

Nick Villano of FanSided recently ranked all 32 NFL head coaches and their “seat-temperature”. In simpler terms, it’s a ranking of who is most likely to get fired, with 1st being most-likely and 32 being least-likely.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell came in 11th, interestingly one spot in front of Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. Villano justified the ranking.

“Kevin O’Connell’s future as a head coach hinges on his choice at the quarterback position. Right now, he has JJ McCarthy and Kyler Murray fighting for the starting position. The Packers had a chance to have Sam Darnold, Aaron Rodgers, or Daniel Jones last year, all quarterbacks who excelled, and one who won the Super Bowl.

They went with McCarthy, and it led them to missing the playoffs. If O’Connell makes the wrong decision this season and they waste another year of Justin Jefferson’s prime, it could cost KOC his job. ”

At the end of the day, the Vikings brought O’Connell here in 2022 to figure out the QB position. Of course, the preference was that it would be one that they drafted and developed, like a J.J. McCarthy. Fast forward past four seasons, and the Vikings’ QB picture is blurrier than ever.