Vikings Trade Pitch Lands Them Former 1st Round Defender

The Minnesota Vikings signed James Pierre earlier this offseason for 2 years at a maximum value of $8.5 million.

It’s a needed addition for the Vikings, who were lacking cornerback depth badly. Before acquiring Pierre, they had a very bare corner room. It was highlighted by Byron Murphy Jr. and Isaiah Rodgers Sr. Behind those gentlemen were several UDFA’s of past drafts.

Since they signed James Pierre, Minnesota also drafted Charles Demmings. Demmings was a fifth-round selection in the 2026 NFL Draft out of Stephen F. Austin. He is expected to win the CB4 job during training camp in August.

The Vikings recently received a recommendation to trade for Chiefs CB Kristian Fulton, a former teammate of Justin Jefferson. Now, they’ve been recommended to trade for a different corner.

Vikings Recommended to Swing Trade for Giants’ CB Deonte Banks

Chris Schad of Sports Illustrated mentioned Giants CB Deonte Banks as a potential trade target for the Minnesota Vikings.

“In his first three seasons with the Giants, Banks has allowed 128 catches for 1,667 yards and 14 touchdowns with two interceptions and 15 pass breakups, and his physical tendencies have led to 21 penalties (eight declined) on 197 career targets according to Pro Football Focus.

Those numbers and the arrival of new head coach John Harbaugh mean it wasn’t a shock when the Giants declined Banks’s fifth-year option last spring. But for a team like the Vikings, who invest in plenty of low-cost fliers at the cornerback position, they may be willing to bring him in and let Brian Flores work his magic in an attempt to revive his career.”

Minnesota may feel comfortable with their CB room as it stands, but they could potentially look at adding another name to the room.

Former WR3 Jalen Nailor Draws Clear Message

Have a look at what Sam Warren of The Athletic had to say about Jalen Nailor’s next ventures.

“Nailor was surprisingly the lone premium addition the Raiders made at receiver this offseason after trading away top target Jakobi Meyers in November. While that may leave many scratching their heads, it gives Nailor an opportunity to produce like never before.

The fifth-year veteran had a solid final two seasons in Minnesota, but was always a tertiary option behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. He comes into Las Vegas carrying established chemistry with Kirk Cousins…from their Vikings days and with no solidified WR1 ahead of him. All signs point to Nailor having a chance to post career numbers in his first season with the Raiders.”

Jalen Nailor was obviously always the fourth-fiddle at best when on the Vikings. He was stuck behind targets like Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson. Now, in Las Vegas, you could make a fair case that he’s the Raiders’ best wideout. Therefore, a breakout year could absolutely be in order.