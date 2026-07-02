Vikings Predicted to Sign Former Bears’ 1st-Round Pass-Rusher

The Minnesota Vikings admitted they were not an immediately better team in the aftermath of trading pass-rusher Jonathan Greenard to the Philadelphia Eagles for two third-round picks during this year’s NFL draft, but they would not have made the move without a path to becoming one.

The first part of the equation is full buy-in on Dallas Turner’s ability to go from a high-energy speed rusher in a rotational role to a full-time starter capable of leading off the edge on Brian Flores‘ consistently over-achieving defense.

A second factor is potentially the addition of a situational pass-rusher who can buttress the starting duo of Turner and Andrew Van Ginkel ahead of a pair of young, undrafted free agents in Bo Richter (2024) and Chazz Chambliss (2025), who are currently backing them up.

Matthew Coller of Purple Insider predicted on June 29 that Minnesota will ultimately land on Leonard Floyd, most recently of the Atlanta Falcons, to fill that role. The Chicago Bears originally selected Floyd, now a 10-year veteran, No. 9 overall in the first round of the 2016 draft.

Leonard Floyd Won Super Bowl Ring Alongside Kevin O’Connell With Rams in 2021

Coller’s case for Floyd rested on the 34-year-old pass-rusher’s consistent production as a role player in recent years, as well as his ties to head coach Kevin O’Connell.

“We have seen in the past late-round picks or UDFAs emerge as surprising starters and then thrive under Brian Flores, but if they aren’t wowed by the way that anyone steps up to the plate, they could make a summer acquisition,” Coller wrote.

“Floyd makes the most sense because of his familiarity with O’Connell from the 2021 [Los Angeles] Rams and the fact he has played in a 3-4 outside linebacker role for his entire career,” Coller continued. “He has settled nicely into a part-time position in the NFL over the last few years and still appears to have enough in the tank to help in a situational pass-rushing role.”

Leonard Floyd’s Production Dipped Last Season With Falcons After Strong 5-Year Run

Floyd mustered just 3.5 sacks for the Falcons last season across 461 defensive snaps.

However, he put up between 8.5-10.5 sacks per year across a half-decade run from 2020-24, which included three years with the Rams, where he captured a Super Bowl ring, plus one season each with the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers.

Coller got highly specific with his prediction, projecting 410 defensive snaps for Floyd in Year 11 and five total sacks, which would be wins on both counts for Minnesota were they to add Floyd this summer.

Price will obviously be a factor in any decision to enhance the pass rush and would factor into how successful any such signing actually is in 2026. Floyd earned $10 million from the Falcons last season, while Spotrac projects an $8.9 million market value for him in 2026.

The Vikings have more than $13.1 million in available salary cap space for the upcoming campaign as of Thursday, July 2.