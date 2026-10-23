NFL Trade Pitch Sees Vikings Make Super Bowl or Bust Move for Pro Bowl DT

The Minnesota Vikings are likely to be involved in some capacity at the league’s trade deadline in November. On the surface, it makes the most sense for the Vikings to pursue offensive upgrades.

But even with one of the top defenses in the league, a defensive move might not be off the table for Minnesota.

The Vikings could count on more chemistry developing between quarterback Kyler Murray and the rest of the offenses to drive second half improvement. If that’s the case, the Vikings adding a receiver or running back could actually disrupt that process.

Instead, what if the Vikings forfeited a strength?

Heavy Sports proposes Minnesota offers a 2027 third-round pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for 2-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Vita Vea.

The 31-year-old defensive tackle is in his ninth NFL season, all of which he’s spent with the Buccaneers. Vita most recently made the Pro Bowl during the 2024 campaign.

This season, Vita has registered 13 combined tackles and two pass defenses in six games.

Why Vikings Could Target DT Vita Vea on NFL Trade Market

Getty The Minnesota Vikings could roll the dice and make an all-in move and trade for Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea.

The Vikings have one of the top defenses in the league through six weeks this season. The unit sits first in points allowed and second in total defense. The defense also holds the No. 3 pass defense and No. 5 run defense rankings.

If there’s a weakness, though, it’s along the interior of the defensive line, where the Vikings experienced a youth movement this offseason. The team moved on from veterans Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave.

Clearly, that was the right choice. The Vikings defense hasn’t missed a beat, and the team saved valuable cap space with those departures. But for the playoff run, the Vikings could use a little more experience along the defensive line interior.

Now, Minnesota could add that with a more cost-effective veteran. One player who comes to mind is Miami Dolphins‘ Zach Sieler.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox projected Sieler to be worth a conditional fifth-round pick. That would make the Vikings acquiring Sieler significantly less risky than swapping a third for Vea would be.

But if he’s on the trade market, Vea might be the top interior defensive lineman available before November 10. He’s the big swing the Vikings could make if the team continues to sit in first place of the NFC North.