Vikings Reach Agreement With Projected $88 Million Pro Bowler Before Offseason

The Minnesota Vikings are being proactive with their roster decisions ahead of the 2025 offseason. Their latest move gives them more leeway with starting cornerback Byron Murphy, a pending free agent.

Murphy, 27, is coming off a two-year, 17.5 million contract.

With $28.6 million in career earnings, per Over The Cap, Murphy is in line for a significant raise this offseason and the Vikings could still be the team that gives him the payday.

“Per a league source, the Vikings and CB Byron Murphy have agreed to push back the void date on his contract,” ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported on X on February 18. “Originally, the deal voided 23 days prior to the start of the league year (either today or tomorrow). Now, it’s the day before the start of the league year, which means Murphy cannot be franchised (since that date is past the deadline for teams to use the franchise tag).”

Murphy set career highs with 81 total tackles, 14 pass deflections, and 6 interceptions – third-most in the NFL – during the 2024 regular season. He also offers the versatility to play on the perimeter or inside at nickelback.

This is just one step in a series for the Vikings and Murphy, though.

Spotrac projects Murphy to command a $22.1 million annual salary with a four-year, $88.4 million contract as an example.

Vikings Maintain Flexibility With Byron Murphy

The decision to push back Murphy’s date would seem to indicate that the Vikings are eager to retain his services. The same could be said for Aaron Jones, whose void date was similarly delayed until the day before the start of the new league year.

However, ESPN’s Kevin Seifert noted that is not necessarily the case and pointed to recent Vikings history for examples.

In both instances, the player moved on.

“Vikings executed the same procedural move with CB Byron Murphy Jr. as they did with Aaron Jones, per Dan. Big upshot here, though: NO franchise tag for Murphy. He has a clear path to free agency if he wants it,” Seifert posted on X in reaction to Graziano’s report.

“They did this with Dalvin Tomlinson in 2023 and Marcus Davenport in 2024,” Siefert responded in another post responding to a follower, “and both players moved on.”

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell praised Murphy during the season.

Jones is coming off a career year at 30 years old and from a one-year, $7 million pact.

The Vikings project to have cap space. However, they have several items to address – including quarterback – before they likely get to cornerback. Their efforts to retool on the fly may have also bolstered their confidence they can make do if need be.

Byron Murphy a Projected Fit for Las Vegas Raiders

ESPN’s Matt Bowen projected Murphy as a fit for the Las Vegas Raiders if the corner leaves the Vikings in free agency this offseason.

“The Raiders need more ball hawks in the secondary, and they could lose safeties Tre’von Moehrig and Marcus Epps and slot corner Nate Hobbs to free agency,” Bowen wrote on February 18. “With the ability to play on the perimeter or in the slot (259 snaps in 2024), Murphy has the backfield vision and short-area speed to close on the ball and make an impact for Las Vegas. He’s a clear upgrade for a defense that finished with only 10 interceptions in 2024.”

Over The Cap projects the Vikings will have $56.3 million to spend this offseason.

However, OTC projects the Raiders to have over $92 million, potentially giving them an edge in negotiations with players.

The rub is that the Vikings could be left in a holding pattern with one player while another slips away. That underscores the importance of prioritizing where their resources go. It figures to be the second straight eventful offseason for the Vikings one way or another.