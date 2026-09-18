Vikings’ Carson Wentz Gets Humbling Reality Check Amid Major News

In another turn of good fortune for Carson Wentz, the Minnesota Vikings have named him the starter in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears.

Unfortunately, the decision comes amid Kyler Murray being in concussion protocol.

Still, it is an opportunity for Wentz to secure another significant payday. He got his first after he led an improbable comeback in Week 1. This one also comes in what could very well be an audition for his next NFL team.

Wentz secured a $100,000 bonus with the Vikings’ win over the Green Bay Packers due to not only the victory, but also because he stepped in after 11 snaps and played 60% of them for the 39-22 contest, per Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti on September 13.

This announcement means Wentz, assuming he again logs 60% of his snaps and the Vikings defeat the Bears, will tack on another $100,000 bonus.

If, for whatever reason, Murray is not back under center in Week 3, Wentz will get another shot.

Wentz can earn up to $600,000 that way. After that, his bonus bumps up to $150,000. Of course, Murray practiced in at least a limited capacity all week. That at least points to his return to action and his QB1 spot on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3.

Carson Wentz Gets Blunt Reality Check

Wentz faces doubt. His heroics for the Vikings versus the Packers in Week 1 might not translate to Week 2 against the Bears.

“Wentz will get the start Sunday, and it’s fair to wonder what it would mean going forward if he’s able to lead the Vikings to an upset victory at Solider Field over a Bears team that looks like an early-season Super Bowl favorite,” OnPattison.com’s Tim Kelly wrote on September 18, noting the challenges the Bears present offensively, but also the opportunities their defense provides.

“If Wentz leads the Vikings to a win in Week 2 and Kevin O’Connell decides to roll with the hot hand, the quarterback could be set up pretty well to have success. After all, he’s got Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison at his disposal, and an offense led by O’Connell, who is viewed as one of the best offensive coaches in the sport. Look at how working with O’Connell changed the trajectory of Sam Darnold’s career.”

To be clear, O’Connell suggested the Vikings’ QB1 job remains Murray’s. Moreover, Kelly admitted he was “certainly” getting ahead of himself.

He also predicted Wentz struggles in his attempt at a redux of Week 1’s showing.

“The most likely outcome is that Wentz tries to do too much in an attempt to keep pace with the Bears in Week 2 and the Vikings are happy to return to Murray in Week 3. With that said, it’s not like the Vikings are married to Murray.”

Vikings QB Situation Due for a Change

Murray and Wentz are both on one-year deals. Itt would behoove the Vikings to start whichever QB gives them the best opportunity to win.

If Murray is still QB1, Wentz had better make his opportunity count, and history suggests he will.

“Wentz last faced the #Bears in 2022,” the Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs posted on X in reaction to the news of the Vikings’ decision. “He completed 10 of 22 passes for 99 yards in Washington’s 12-7 win.”

Notably, the Vikings are not expected to call Max Brosmer up from the practice squad. They would be unable to designate him as their emergency third option.

Complicating matter for Wentz and the Vikings, wide receiver Jauan Jennings is also out.