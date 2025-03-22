Vikings Get Bad News as $76 Million QB Sends 4-Word Message

As the Minnesota Vikings continue to sort out their quarterback room behind – and potentially in place of – J.J. McCarthy, their options continue to dwindle. Despite recent speculation about his fit with the Vikings, Jameis Winston is no longer a possibility.

Winston played for the Cleveland Browns in 2024. He confirmed his next stop with a four-word message.

“Start spreading the neWs [apple emoji],” Winston posted on X on March 21

Even if Winston was not on the Vikings’ radar, there are now fewer options in free agency. That means the remaining players have more leverage in contract negotiations.

Winston, who has $76.5 million in career earnings, signed his first multi-year deal since 2022.

“BREAKING: The #Giants and QB Jameis Winston are finalizing a 2-year, $8M deal, which could be up to $16M with incentives, multiple sources tell @NFLonFOX,” Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz reported on X on March 21.

“Signing Jameis Winston gives the #Giants a veteran option who could start at any point — possibly even Week 1 — while also mentoring a young QB if they draft one.”

Jameis Winston a Polarizing Speculative Target for Vikings

Winston began his career as the No. 1 overall pick with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2017. He infamously had the first 30-touchdown, 30-interception season in NFL history while with the Bucs.

He has thrown 24, 225 yards, 154 touchdowns, and 111 interceptions in his career. Winton also played for the New Orleans Saints from 2020 through 2023.

CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin projected Winston as a fit for the Vikings as they evaluate McCarthy.

“Carson Wentz is another big-armed journeyman who makes sense here, especially given his Midwestern roots,” Benjamin wrote on March 21. “Winston is a touch younger with a touch more recent starting experience, though, and Kevin O’Connell might like his fiery leadership in the same room as the still-growing J.J. McCarthy.”

Sports Illustrated’s Will Ragatz’s view on Winston’s fit with the Vikings differed.

“Winston is one of the biggest names still out there, but he might not be the ideal fit for the Vikings from either an on-field or off-field perspective,” Sports Illustrated’s Will Ragatz wrote on March 16. “The ultimate gunslinger, Winston is basically the extreme version of [Nick] Mullens. And while his personality has made him a fan favorite in the NFL, he does also have multiple incidents involving alleged sexual misconduct in his past.”

Winston settled his legal issues in 2016, per ESPN, and he has received praise for his presence in the locker room since turning pro.

Vikings Running Out of Proven Veteran Options

The Vikings were linked to Aaron Rodgers but have pivoted off of that. They have also been linked to Joe Flacco and Ryan Tannehill in free agency.

Tannehill shares representation with McCarthy. But the fact that he has been linked to the Vikings after sitting out the 2024 season could speak volumes about how O’Connell and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah view the remaining market beyond those names.

The rest of the proven options include Carson Wentz and Russell Wilson.

Former Vikings Case Keenum and Teddy Bridgewater are both available. The Atlanta Falcons could cut Kirk Cousins before all is said and done, or at least accept a cheap trade.

The Vikings believe in McCarthy. They are taking a significant risk with a roster that won 14 games in 2024. It is a calculated risk, though. Still, the Vikings need McCarthy to be the player they projected him to be or they will find themselves in an even more dire situation in 2026.