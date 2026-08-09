Vikings WR Makes His Case With Huge Day at Training Camp

The playmakers are popping up rapidly for the Minnesota Vikings at the wide receiver position. Saturday was another big day for the group, as wide receiver Jeshaun Jones had a major day. Jones had multiple touchdowns on the day and was a very active target for both quarterbacks.

The Vikings need depth at the wide receiver position, and the wide receiver depth battle is coming down to either Jones or Dontae Fleming. On this day, Jones was able to catch touchdown passes from both J. J McCarthy and Kyler Murray, as the quarterback battle continues to take place. The throw from Murray to Jones in particular caught the eyes of many.

Vikings Wideout Was Playmaker In College

Jones’ playmaking ability was evident at Maryland. Over the course of 48 games, he recorded 151 receptions for 2,040 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Breaking it down by year, Jones recorded 22 receptions for 271 yards and five touchdowns. He also had two rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown. His best season came in 2023 when he recorded career-highs across the board. He had 56 catches for 790 yards and four touchdowns. This was when he was really able to show what he could do.

Underdog wide receivers excelling is becoming a theme at Vikings training camp. That is certainly not a bad thing. Taj Felton, also a former Maryland receiver, is playing at a high level as well. The Vikings are definitely top-heavy at the wide receiver spot. Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and Jauan Jennings all figured to be key figures for the wide receiver room. However, depth is extremely important, and this is where Jones could come in and make an impact.

Jones Has Paid Dues With Vikings

It’s not as though he is entirely new to the NFL either. He has paid his dues. He spent the first two seasons of his NFL career on the practice squad. The Vikings signed him in 2023, and he has appeared in one game, with that being last season. Jones returned two punts for five yards on the year.

If anything, that familiarity with the Vikings could help him in this battle. The back half of the wide receiver room figures to be very crowded. However, the Vikings have familiarity with Jones at the very least. It’s clear he has been able to build a strong rapport with both quarterbacks over the course of camp. Now, he is using that to his advantage.

It will be interesting to see where this wide receiver battle goes. The Vikings have a lot of options for depth receiver positions, and that’s not a bad thing. Especially as the grind of the season wears on, more depth is ideal. Jones was able to get his feet wet in the league last year. Now, these training camp practices could be viewed as an opportunity for him to take on a bigger role. He is going to have his work cut out for him, especially in a position where depth is not an issue for the Vikings. If he can string a few more strong practices together, he could be looking at an opportunity to not only make the team but have an increased role.