Vikings Encouraged to Consider Bringing Edge Rusher Out of Retirement

SI on Vikings’ Will Ragatz left no doubt about the Minnesota Vikings still needing to add a veteran edge rusher before the 2026 NFL regular season. There are plenty of veterans at that position still available in free agency. But rather than target one of those veterans, Ragatz suggested the team could pursue a reunion with a veteran who retired in October — Za’Darius Smith.

Ragatz explored that possibility on Wednesday.

“On paper, Smith has the kind of skill set that should work in a Flores defense. He can line up on the edge or present a blitz look in the A gap. He’s always been a solid run defender, even if that’s not the most notable part of his game. The three-time Pro Bowler has all kinds of experience in various schemes from his 11 seasons with six different teams,” wrote Ragatz.

“If Smith does want to play football this year, any interested team would need to do their diligence on his health and why he decided to step away last season. If they’re satisfied with the answers to those questions, Smith could still make a big impact on a team. The Vikings are a familiar home for him and a win-now team with a clear need at his position.”

Smith spent the 2022 campaign with the Vikings. The edge rusher’s most recent Pro Bowl nomination came that season.

In 2022, Smith posted 10 sacks with 15 tackles for loss and 24 quarterback hits.

Could Vikings Bring Back Edge Rusher Za’Darius Smith?

The 33-year-old wasn’t with the Vikings very long. He also didn’t play for Minnesota defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

So, he wouldn’t immediately slide back into the same system he was in four years ago.

But Smith is still familiar with the organization, which is something other veterans such as Joey Bosa, Jadeveon Clowney, Haason Reddick and others don’t have.

Ragatz sees that as an advantage. The Vikings analyst also likes how Smith was playing before he suddenly retired from the Philadelphia Eagles in October.

“There are two reasons why Smith might make sense for the Vikings. The first is his relationship with the franchise from four years ago. That was before Brian Flores arrived, but Kevin O’Connell and the organization have a familiarity with Smith. He was teammates with Josh Metellus, Justin Jefferson, Brian O’Neill, and several other long-tenured Vikings. They know who he is, on and off the field,” wrote Ragatz.

“The other reason is that Smith may be among the better available options from a football standpoint. He turns 34 in September, but he’s younger than Miller and Van Noy and Autry (and the same exact age, down to the day, as Floyd).

“Last season, in 131 snaps with the Eagles, Smith earned a 77.7 PFF grade and recorded 10 pressures and 1.5 sacks. The year prior, split between the Browns and Lions, he had a 71.7 grade with 67 pressures and 9 sacks. He hasn’t shown much decline on the field yet.”

In 145 NFL career games, Smith has posted 70.5 sacks with 87 tackles for loss and 176 quarterback hits. Last season, he had 10 combined tackles, including two for loss, three quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks in five contests for the Eagles.

Vikings Edge Rusher Depth Entering 2026 NFL Training Camp

The Vikings didn’t make edge rusher a priority in NFL free agency or the draft this spring. That’s why pundits have named the team a landing spot for one of the veterans still left in free agency.

Dallas Turner and Andrew Van Ginkel are set to start at outside linebacker. Bo Richter, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Tyler Batty and Chaz Chambliss are poised to be the team’s depth at the position.

Ragatz had a bigger issue with that depth than Turner or Van Ginkel as starters.

If in football shape, Smith could return to the Vikings as a solid rotational pass rusher. He wouldn’t be a liability against the run either. Smith would offer Minnesota an upgrade behind its starting edge rushers.