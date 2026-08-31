Minnesota Vikings Lose Promising RB To Hated Division Rivals

For the Minnesota Vikings, the dust has officially settled, and waiver claims have been processed. They added two players to their offensive line and brought back much of their homegrown talent to the practice squad.

They had to make some difficult decisions today, including parting ways with preseason standout pass-catcher Dillon Bell. He wasn’t the only loss, though.

KSTP’s Darren Wolfson reported that the running back Zavier Scott, whom the team made the difficult decision of cutting ties with yesterday, has opted not to rejoin the team’s practice squad. Instead, he’ll join the practice squad of the Vikings’ division rivals in Chicago.

“#Vikings wanted RB Zavier Scott back and on their practice squad. But hear he’s expected to land with the #Bears.” Wolfson wrote on X.

Zavier Scott Lost A Roster Battle Against Demond Claiborne

Opinions were split when it came to the Vikings RB3 battle between Scott and rookie Demond Claiborne. While Scott clearly outplayed the sixth-round selection during the preseason (Claiborne had 28 attempts for 73 yards while Scott ran for 42 yards off 12 carries), many hoped the coaching staff would be patient with their draft pick.

Claiborne might not have been touted as the second coming of Adrian Peterson coming out of Wake Forest, but he possesses a ton of talent in his own right. He ran a blistering 4.37-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in February, and that speed is evident when he gets the ball in his hands (when there aren’t four or five defenders in his face at the snap, anyway).

He also showed flashes throughout training camp. Vikings starting RB Aaron Jones hyped the rookie up when speaking to Minneapolis Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling earlier this month.

“You can see it,” Jones said. “Right away, just getting in and out of the cuts. He’s a special back in this league. I get to mentor him up and show him the way. I told him I want him to be successful; I want to see him go on and get paid and those kinds of things. He’ll be playing in this league as long as he wants to, but just got to lock in here and take care of the business.”

The Vikings Don’t Have A Running Back On Their Practice Squad

The most jarring aspect of this situation is that Minnesota doesn’t roster another running back on their practice squad. Most teams keep at least one running back there in case injuries strike. Quite a few teams (like the Bears) currently employ two backs there.

It’s also worth noting that the Vikings only roster three running backs. While that’s not out of the ordinary, roughly half the league keep four backs. They have much less depth and bodies on hand than most teams.

They can get through a full NFL season if their three backs remain healthy, but that’s an awfully big “if.” Jordan Mason has been available for a full season only once in his four years in the league. Aaron Jones Jr. missed five games last year.

If either of them misses time this season, they’d be picking a free agent up off the street (or another team’s practice squad) to help contribute. That’s obviously not a great position to be in.