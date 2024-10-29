The 10 Most Underrated NFL Quarterbacks All Time, Ranked

The NFL’s history is rich with quarterbacks who were overshadowed by their more famous contemporaries, despite making significant impacts on the field.

Underrated quarterbacks include those who performed well, but lacked the flashier styles that capture fan attention. This history of overlooked talent underscores how the context of an era, team, and even playing style can profoundly influence a quarterback’s legacy in the NFL’s narrative.

We decided to take a look at the most underrated signal-callers to ever play in the league. Factoring in statistics, consistency, resilience and adaptability, we amassed the players at the position we feel have been most often overlooked despite putting together impressive resumés.

Many of the following QBs serve as valuable reminders that NFL success isn’t solely defined by Super Bowl victories or highlight reels but also by consistency, durability, and commitment to their craft. Check out our choices below.

10. Geno Smith

Geno Smith’s resurgence in Seattle with the Seahawks after years of struggling to find his footing in the NFL marks him as one of the most underrated quarterbacks in league history. Following a rocky start with the New York Jets, Smith found a second chance in Seattle, where he has shown remarkable efficiency and control, qualities that often go unnoticed.

In 2022, Smith boasted an impressive 69.8% completion rate, outperforming many high-profile quarterbacks, as he led the NFL in the metric that year. His ability to maintain low turnover rates on deep passes highlights his impressive control under pressure (he had 55 TDs to 21 INTs from 2021-2023) and makes Smith one of the more underrated QBs to come around in a while.

9. Baker Mayfield

It hasn’t always been rosy for Baker Mayfield, which may contribute to him being one of the more overlooked QBs in the league. Mayfield began his career with the Cleveland Browns, an organization known for its inability to successfully develop quarterbacks. Still, he managed to make his mark. In 2021, Mayfield led the Browns to their first postseason victory since 1995.

This playoff win not only ended Cleveland’s decades-long postseason victory drought but also highlighted Mayfield’s underrated abilities as a leader and competitor. Then, in 2023, Mayfield resurrected his career again with the Buccaneers, throwing for over 4,000 yards and ranking in the top 10 in the league in yards and TD passes (28). He doesn’t get a lot of love (he made his first and only Pro Bowl appearance in 2023), but that could — and should — change soon.

8. Ryan Fitzpatrick

It takes a special player to build a reputation for both resilience and versatility in a career that spanned 17 seasons and included stints with nine different teams. Ryan Fitzpatrick is that type of player. Moving from team to team due to coaching changes, injuries, or as a transitional starter, Fitzpatrick usually thrived under challenging circumstances, amassing over 34,990 passing yards and 223 touchdowns despite never having a secure starting position over his career.

One example? He recorded impressive numbers with both the Buffalo Bills and the Jets, where he threw for over 3,000 yards multiple times and set the Jets’ franchise record for TD passes in a season with 31 (in 2015) — a record he still holds. Known for his famous “Fitzmagic” moments and a captivating, fearless playing style, he became a fan favorite everywhere he played.

7. Philip Rivers

Philip Rivers retired with over 63,000 passing yards (6th all time in NFL history) and 421 touchdowns (also 6th all time). These numbers surpass those of several quarterbacks widely recognized as legends, including John Elway and Joe Montana. But despite his prolific stats, Rivers rarely enters discussions about the league’s historically elite quarterbacks. That’s a shame. His steady play for 17 seasons in the NFL, primarily with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, underscores the consistency and durability he brought to the QB position.

One reason for Rivers’ status as underrated is the lack of a Super Bowl appearance, which often serves as a defining metric for quarterback greatness. Despite leading his team to the playoffs seven times, Rivers and the Chargers frequently fell short in critical moments. Basically, he epitomized consistency and dedication, but his lack of major individual awards or Super Bowl rings keeps him from being celebrated to the extent his statistics and on-field impact suggest he should be.

6. Steve McNair

A quarterback for 13 years in the NFL, Steve McNair threw for 31,304 yards and 174 touchdowns over his career, adding 3,590 rushing yards and 37 rushing touchdowns, a testament to his dual-threat ability. One of the main reasons McNair is often overlooked in discussions about all-time great quarterbacks is that he played in an era dominated by bigger names such as future Hall of Famers Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, and Tom Brady. He spent the bulk of his career with the Tennessee Titans, playing in nine total postseason games culminating in a Super Bowl appearance in 2000.

He never won the Big Game, though, and that’s another reason he tends to fade into obscurity at times. That’s a shame, as McNair changed the game. As one of the first prominent Black quarterbacks in the NFL, he faced added scrutiny yet served as a trailblazer, paving the way for future quarterbacks with similar skill sets. We think he deserves far more respect and hype.

5. Jim Everett

Jim Everett’s career, primarily with the Los Angeles Rams from the late 1980s to the early 1990s, is often overshadowed by quarterbacks of his era, yet he put up performances that should place him among the most underrated in NFL history. He consistently ranked among the league’s most productive signal-callers, particularly from 1988 to 1990, when he led the NFL in touchdown passes.

In 1988, Everett threw for 3,964 yards and 31 touchdowns, following up with an even better 1989 season, amassing 4,310 yards and 29 touchdowns. His ability to consistently push the ball downfield while limiting interceptions was a clear marker of his efficiency, yet his accomplishments were frequently overshadowed by the presence of contemporaries, such as Joe Montana and Dan Marino. Everett is not a top 20 QB of all time by any means, but he threw for 34,837 yards and deserves more credit than he has gotten over the years. He gets our No. 5 spot.

4. Vinny Testaverde

Vinny Testaverde’s persistence saw him starting games in the NFL until age 44, a rare feat among quarterbacks. Over his 21-year career, Testaverde amassed 46,223 passing yards, ranking him 16th all-time, also tossing 275 touchdowns, placing him among the top 20 in that category, as well.

Unlike many top quarterbacks who benefited from strong teammates and solid coaching, Testaverde rarely played on elite teams, making his achievements all the more impressive. He played for seven different squads, including memorable stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets. His impact, particularly given his performance against the odds, places him among the NFL’s most underappreciated QBs.

3. Brad Johnson

Despite his relatively quiet career, Brad Johnson demonstrated a skill set and mentality that significantly impacted every team he joined. Over a 15-year NFL career, he played for the Vikings, Buccaneers, Washington and Cowboys, showing remarkable adaptability with each team he led.

Known for efficient passing, Johnson’s 61.7 career completion percentage speaks to the care he took with the football. His reliability and low-error play contributed to his teams’ success, including the Buccaneers’ historic 2002 Super Bowl win. Johnson’s career stats reflect his quality and consistency. Over his career, he threw for over 29,000 yards and 166 touchdowns, which may not seem overwhelming, but consistently kept him ranked among the league’s efficient quarterbacks. A Pro Bowl selection in 1999 and 2002, he should get more love for excelling in different systems and adapting his game when needed.

2. Ken Anderson

From 1971 until 1986, Ken Anderson served as the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, starting 172 games in that span. The NFL’s MVP in 1981, Anderson led the league in passer rating four times, completion percentage three times and passing yardage twice. One reason we think Anderson is one of the most underrated QBs ever: He was a pioneer of the West Coast offense under Bill Walsh, who was an assistant with the Bengals before finding success with the 49ers in San Francisco. Anderson’s accuracy was also ahead of its time — his 1982 season remains a highlight, where he led the NFL with a then-unprecedented 70.6% completion rate.

His leadership on the field helped elevate the Bengals to their first Super Bowl appearance after the 1981 season. Despite Cincinnati’s loss to the 49ers in that game, Anderson’s performance in the playoffs was strong, solidifying his reputation as a resilient and capable quarterback under pressure. We think he remains criminally underrated, so we’re showing him some love here.

1. Alex Smith

Alex Smith’s case as one of the most underrated quarterbacks in NFL history stems from his resilience, efficiency and leadership, which are often overlooked when evaluating his legacy. Drafted first overall in 2005 by the 49ers, Smith’s early years were plagued by a lack of stability, cycling through offensive coordinators and struggling in a chaotic team environment. Yet, he gradually emerged as a reliable leader and consistent passer, especially during his tenure with the Kansas City Chiefs.

His ability to limit turnovers was exceptional, as he maintained one of the NFL’s best touchdown-to-interception ratios during his prime. In fact, his career interception rate of just 2.1% ranks among the lowest in league history, illustrating his cautious and calculated play style. Smith’s journey took on even more gravity after his devastating leg injury in 2018, which was so severe it nearly cost him his life. Few athletes would even contemplate returning to their sport after such an injury, yet Smith not only returned but managed to win the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year Award in 2020. We think he’s the most underappreciated QB of his time.

The list isn't over yet!