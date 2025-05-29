Patriots Can Save $2.3 Million With ‘Odd Man Out’ Trade

They aren’t short of space under the salary cap, but that doesn’t mean the New England Patriots won’t still find ways to trim the wage bill, especially if they can save $2.3 million and get some extra draft capital for 2026 in exchange for an “odd man out.”

The player in question is veteran running back Antonio Gibson. He’s the best candidate to be traded or cut post June 1, when many contracts typically “become more expendable” because of the structure of the deals, according to Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports.

Benjamin named Gibson in light of the Patriots having “spent an early second-round pick on Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson, and they’re just a year removed from extending starter Rhamondre Stevenson on a $36 million deal.”

Although Benjamin acknowledged Gibson’s “record as a pass-catching option,” the Pats “could save $2.3 million by trading Gibson after June 1 as opposed to $1.3 million prior, while a post-June 1 release would save the team an extra $1 million.”

This isn’t the first time Gibson has been named a candidate for the exit. The argument for dealing the former Washington Commanders starter looks stronger after the performances of a couple of rookies during Patriots OTAs.

Patriots Equipped to Move On From Antonio Gibson

Gibson finds himself on shaky ground because he’s not enough of any one thing. While he’s a competent pass-catcher, the former wide receiver isn’t the most dynamic with the ball in his hands.

The 26-year-old certainly lacks the explosion of rookie TreVeyon Henderson. Some of Henderson’s vertical potential showed up on this connection with quarterback Drake Maye, highlighted by ABC6 reporter Ian Steele.

A play like is why the Patriots resisted trade offers before drafting Henderson. He’s got three-down potential as a capable receiver, exceptional blocker and breakaway runner.

Gibson is not likely to be the bell-cow for the ground game because he doesn’t possess elite speed off tackle, nor punishing power through the interior. The latter quality is something the Pats will rely on 6-foot, 227-pounder Rhamondre Stevenson to provide in the short-term, while they wait for Henderson to grasp the full playbook.

That scenario is bad news for Gibson, and to make matters worse, his position already appears under threat from an undrafted free agent. Former UC Davis star Lan Larison has, like Henderson, been turning heads during OTAs.

Larison compares favorably to ex-Patriots Super Bowl winner Rex Burkhead, in the opinion of ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

It’a an apt and popular comparison, as well as another reason for Gibson to worry. If he’s going to save his roster spot, the five-year pro will need to prove a good fit for the offense called by returning coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Fortunately, McDaniels’ history ought to give Gibson hope.

Return of Patriots OC Good for Antonio Gibson

McDaniels is part of a rich tradition of the Patriots featuring versatile, receiving backs. The schematic staple helped players like Kevin Faulk, Shane Vereen and James White win Super Bowls.

It’s also the best chance Gibson has to remain in New England through 2025. His solid hands and ability to run receiver-like routes should earn Gibson a few scrawled lines on the McDaniels call-sheet.

Gibson didn’t show these key traits in his game enough last season, but a play like this one-handed snag and after-catch run against the Arizona Cardinals, highlighted by Reiss’ colleague Jacob Nierob, should earn the holdover a chance to prove he still belongs.

At the very least, the potential for more plays like this is probably enough to tempt a potential trade partner.