Patriots Rejected 2-Pick Trade Offer from Bears for Star Rookie

Their work in the 2025 NFL draft has been widely praised, but the New England Patriots had to hold their nerve to take the best player on their board in Round 2.

The Pats wanted star running back TreVeyon Henderson, but so did the Chicago Bears. That’s according to an episode of the “Forged in Foxborough” series (h/t ESPN’s Mike Reiss).

Per the reports, the NFC North outfit “tried to move up to pick No. 38, offering pick 39 and a seventh-rounder to do so. The assumption is that they wanted running back TreVeyon Henderson. The Patriots declined and took Henderson themselves.”

Pick No. 38 was in demand from more than just the Bears. Reiss also revealed how “in a different proposal, possibly from Houston, the Patriots turned down a deal for pick 38 that would have given them 58, 79 and a 2025 third-rounder”

The Houston Texans may not have wanted Henderson, but if the Bears did, the Pats’ resolve to take the player at the expense of an extra pick speaks volumes about the rookie’s star potential.

Patriots Need a New Star in the Backfield

There’s an obvious space for Henderson to become the three-down playmaker the Patriots still lack in the backfield. The former Ohio State stud already has Hall of Fame endorsements to be the third-down back returning offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has long prized, but Henderson will need to develop into something more over time.

Specifically, the Patriots need a true RB1. Somebody with workhorse potential to replace fumble-happy incumbent Rhamondre Stevenson and veteran pass-catcher Antonio Gibson. The latter didn’t live up to expectations last season, but Gibson and Stevenson only make up parts of one dynamic back.

Henderson can be the one-man instant offense this team needs. The 22-year-old is “Not just a straight-line speed guy. Short-area speed-to-power is a feature, as is great contact balance,” according to Doug Farrar of Athlon Sports.

This kind of versatility as a runner should help Henderson take over the lead rushing chores during his debut campaign. His big-play potential can dovetail superbly with the special scrambling skills of second-year quarterback Drake Maye.

New England’s offense will continue to be built around Maye, but a deep stable of running backs with a diverse set of talents will also be key.

Patriots Stocking Up at Running Back

General manager Eliot Wolf and new head coach Mike Vrabel were in lockstep with their draft strategy, and they also have a shared vision about the backfield. At least based on how the Pats have stocked up at running back this offseason.

Aside from using a top-40 pick to take Henderson, Wolf and Vrabel also handed $175k to an undrafted free agent compared to a Super Bowl winner. The rookies are joined by a record-breaking veteran with value on special teams.

It’s now a crowded depth chart and the numbers perhaps indicate Vrabel will rid himself of at least one established name. Maybe it will be Gibson, who could be surplus to requirements thanks to a newcomer with Christian McCaffrey-type skills.

However the rotation shakes out, Henderson appears sure to be its focal point. In the process, he’ll justify the decision to pass on those loaded trade offers.