Aaron Rodgers Retirement Decision to Have Big Impact on Unexpected Team: Report

Whether future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers is still an active player in the NFL continues to be the longest-running soap opera of the 2025 offseason. Before the 2023 season, the longtime Green Bay Packers signal caller — who in 2010 led the iconic franchise to its fourth Super Bowl trophy, and 13th overall NFL championship going back to 1929 — signed a three year $112.5 million contract with the New York Jets.

But with the arrival of new Jets coach Aaron Glenn earlier this year, and after missing all of 2023 with an Achilles injury, Rodgers’ Jets tenure came to an abrupt halt when Glenn abruptly sent him packing in February.

Rodgers was able to assemble only five wins for the Jets in 2024. Reportedly, the Jets attempted to find a trade partner who would send something back for Rodgers, but no takers arose.

Where Does Rodgers Go From Here?

What’s next for Rodgers? The Pittsburgh Steelers who do not currently have a No. 1-level quarterback on their roster, have reportedly been pursuing the 20-year veteran.

The Minnesota Vikings have been exploring the possibility of signing Rodgers in part to mentor 2024 first round draft pick J.J. McCarthy who missed all of his first NFL season with a torn meniscus suffered in his first preseason game.

No contract has materialized, and during an appearance on ESPN’s Pat McAffee Show this week Rodgers indicated that he was in no rush to sign one, preferring for now to focus on his “personal life.”

In fact, Rodgers told McAffee, retirement is still on his mind.

“To make a commitment to a team is a big thing. I’m open to anything and attached to nothing,” Rodgers said on the program. “So yeah, retirement still could be a possibility.”

Clearly, the Steelers would be directly affected by Rodgers’ decision, whenever he chooses to make it. But according to an analysis by SI.com NFL writer Matthew Schmidt on Friday, Rodgers’ retirement decision will have a major impact on another surprising team — one that has not been linked to Rodgers and will not be, but whose choice in the first round of next week’s NFL Draft may turn out to depend on what Rodgers decides to do with his immediate future.

That team is the six-time Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.

How Pats’ Pick Depends on Rodgers Retirement Decision

The Patriots have been going through a transitional period since the departure of their own future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady after the 2019 season, with only one winning season — and one playoff appearance — since that time. Coming off back-to-back 4-13 seasons, and with a new head coach in former New England linebacker Mike Vrabel, the Patriots are in the middle of a rebuilding effort.

They own the No. 4 overall pick in next Thursday’s draft, and it remains unclear what they plan to do in that spot. According to Schmidt, the Patriots decision-makers now must consider whether or not Rodgers retires.

“Consider this: the Steelers are without a quarterback right now. They have surely been hoping that Rodgers would be under center for them in 2025, but if that doesn’t happen, it would almost definitely result in Pittsburgh taking a quarterback with the 21st overall pick,” the SI.com scribe wrote.

If he is available, and Rodgers is not, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is expected to be taken by the Steelers. But if Rodgers is still out there, the Steelers would likely double down on signing him. That would prevent either the Cleveland Browns at No. 2 or New York Giants at No. 3 from trading down to take Sanders later on the board, accumulating extra draft picks in the process.

But if Cleveland or the Giants are forced to take Sanders without trading their pick down, that would guarantee that one of the other two top draft targets — Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter or Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter — would be there for New England to grab.

“This would be a dream scenario for the Patriots, who would probably settle for LSU tackle Will Campbell or simply trade down if neither Hunter nor Carter are available when they are on the clock,” Schmidt wrote. “But the possibility of Rodgers stepping away from the game certainly changes things.”