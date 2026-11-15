WATCH VIDEO: Aidan Hutchinson Injury on Botched Sack Celebration vs Patriots

After suffering an injury as seen in the video below, Detroit Lions star Aidan Hutchinson limped off the field in Munich after injuring his right knee celebrating a sack of Drake Maye.

Detroit now waits on a diagnosis that will determine whether its top pass rusher misses the remainder of Sunday’s game or much longer, and New England’s offense waits with it. But if sports injury specialists who analyzed the video are accurate, Hutchinson could be out for more than the remainder of Sunday’s game.

Hutchinson dropped Maye on third-and-goal, jumped to celebrate and went down on landing, according to NBC Sports. He walked into the blue medical tent holding his right knee, according to Yahoo Sports, then emerged under his own power and headed to the Lions locker room, according to the Detroit Free Press‘ Dave Birkett.

“Aidan Hutchinson may have just torn his ACL celebrating a sack,” wrote sports injury expert Jeff Mueller on social media. “At the very end, you can see his tibia shift pretty drastically and he immediately drops to the ground grabbing at his knee.”

Hutchinson was questionable to return to the game as of the end of the first quarter, and the Lions had released no diagnosis. “By video, worry for right knee ACL tear,” wrote former NFL team physician Dr. David Chao on social media. His read rested on video alone.

The Lions entered Munich on a four-game winning streak, while the Patriots had lost two of their previous three. Kickoff came at 9:30 a.m. EST (6:30 a.m. PST) at Allianz Arena. Andy Borregales gave New England a 3-0 lead with a 33-yard field goal after Hutchinson’s sack, and Amon-Ra St. Brown answered with a 56-yard touchdown for a 7-3 lead that held through the quarter.

Aidan Hutchinson’s Career Path With Detroit Lions

Hutchinson was born Aug. 9, 2000, in Plymouth, Michigan, and played defensive end, tight end, offensive line and long snapper at Divine Child High School in Dearborn. He is the son of former Michigan All-American Chris Hutchinson.

At Michigan, Hutchinson set a single-season sack record with 14 in 2021 and finished second in Heisman Trophy voting. Detroit selected him second overall in 2022, and he placed second in Defensive Rookie of the Year balloting.

He earned Pro Bowl selections in 2023 and 2025, along with second-team All-Pro honors last season, when he logged 14.5 sacks and led all edge rushers with 100 pressures. A broken leg ended his 2024 season after 7.5 sacks in five games.

Detroit signed him to a four-year, $180 million extension through 2030 in October 2025, with $141 million of it guaranteed.

Aidan Hutchinson Injury Impact on New England Patriots

Hutchinson entered Sunday with five sacks and a forced fumble this season. New England is starting backups at both guard spots, according to the Boston Globe, and the Patriots’ inactives included center Ben Brown and tackles Walter Rouse and Dametrious Crownover, according to Yahoo Sports.

A Hutchinson absence would hand the Patriots a break up front. Without Hutchinson, the rush shifts toward Al-Quadin Muhammad, who had 11.0 sacks in 2025, and tackle Alim McNeill, who beat guard Greg Van Roten off the snap during a flea-flicker on the opening drive before Maye escaped and hit Mack Hollins. Edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein and lineman Mekhi Wingo were among the Lions’ inactives, according to Yahoo Sports.

Fewer snaps against Detroit’s premier rusher would give Maye or backup Tommy DeVito and a patchwork line more time to throw, with A.J. Brown back after a multi-week absence, Rhamondre Stevenson active and TreVeyon Henderson out.

Maye, who took a delay-of-game penalty before the third-down snap, left the field hobbled after the sack, according to NBC Boston, though NESN described him as appearing fine, he headed to the locker room and was declared questionable with an ankle injury. Maye, who has thrown 18 touchdowns and an NFL-high 11 interceptions, practiced fully with a right shoulder issue all week.

Further evaluation of Hutchinson’s knee will decide how long Detroit plays without its leading pass rusher, and how long Maye gets relief.