Patriots WR A.J. Brown Breaks Silence on Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

After a long, dramatic stretch between A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles, he was eventually traded to the New England Patriots in June. Since then, questions about his relationship with the team he won a Super Bowl with have consistently persisted.

Among the biggest questions was the relationship Brown had with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Those followed him to joint practices between the Patriots and Eagles on Wednesday, when Brown admitted that he hasn’t spoken to Hurts since the trade.

“I’m here now,” Brown said, via Sports Radio 94 WIP. “I’m not going backwards. [I]t’s not about no closure or anything. It’s love. I won a Super Bowl ring with them. It’ll always be love no matter how anyone feels. I love Philly and I will always love Philly. But I’m here now. And this is where my feet are and that’s what I’m focused on.”

New England Patriots HC Mike Vrabel on Former Eagles at Practice

While A.J. Brown is the highest-profile name on the Patriots who used to play for the Eagles, he’s not the only one. Milton Williams, a defensive lineman, is also practicing against his former team.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel addressed this ahead of joint practice, explaining that they’re professional and it won’t end up hurting because of that.

“Milt played there, A.J. played there,” Vrabel said. “I mean, I think these guys are professionals. They’ve shown that they want to practice for us. I’m sure there’s some added feelings for them, but I’m not gonna try to explain what those are. Those are their feelings. Again, they’re a part of our team. We’re really excited to have both of those guys. They’ve practiced hard, whether it was against us or against the Colts. I’m sure we’ll see great efforts from both of them today against the Eagles.”

In practice, Brown would largely go up against Quinyon Mitchell directly. There, he played well, particularly during the 11-on-11 segment. That included making a spectacular catch on the sidelines.

Patriots Wide Receiver A.J. Brown Wants to Stay Positive

Given that A.J. Brown and the Patriots are seeing the Eagles for the first time since he moved on from Philadelphia, there were bound to be questions. In particular, because from the outside looking in, it seemed like an ugly split.

But, for Brown, that’s in the past. He’s in New England and would like to keep things positive.

“Philly man, y’all tough,” Brown said. “Man, it’s love. Listen, listen. Honestly guys, none of that stuff even matters. I think you all should wanna report something positive. You know asking a question is gonna turn negative, so let’s not get into that. Let’s keep everything positive. It’s love my way, and just move forward. That’s all.”

The goal for Brown is that the Patriots will have the same kind of success that he brought to the Eagles. That means helping to win a Super Bowl.