Eagles Insider Drops Big Update AJ Brown-Patriots Trade Talks

The AJ Brown trade talks have persisted for what feels like years, and it sounds like the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles might finally be nearing common ground.

Trade speculation about a Brown trade dates back months, and the talks only extended once it became clear the Eagles would hold off until June, as they would save $43.5 million in dead cap by waiting. June is here, and NFL insiders say a deal is imminent … but just what would the final trade terms be?

Can Eagles Get First-Round Pick From Patriots in AJ Brown Trade?

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane reported on June 1 that it appears the blockbuster trade is most likely to be Brown to the Patriots for a 2028 first-round pick.

“If the return for A.J. Brown is straight up a 2028 first round draft pick — and from what I understand, that is the case — then it would come two draft cycles after the parameters of a deal between the Eagles and Patriots were likely set,” McLane posted to X on June 1.

Regarding the second part of that statement, McLane noted original talks centered around a first- and a second-round pick going back to the Eagles for Brown.

McLane’s update is in line with May 31 reporting from multiple reporters that a 2028 first-round pick was going to be part of the deal. Longtime NFL reporter Jason La Canfora, one of the reporters with the first-round comp update, noted it was a “helluva deal” for Eagles general manager Howie Roseman, but as McLane also noted, it could have been more.

Ultimately, questions about Brown’s health, age and performance depressed his market, and left the Patriots as the only real option.

“But the Rams were really the only other serious suitor,” his tweet continued. “Brown was coming off a down season, has medical concerns with his knees, and requires some maintenance off the field. He’s also still highly regarded around the league and has many who vouch for his character and leadership.”

But to La Canfora’s point, the ability to reportedly squeeze a first-round pick out of the Patriots could ultimately be a win for Philly.

What AJ Brown Trade Could Do for Patriots

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel admitted during OTAs that his team was open to adding at any position, receiver included. New England had a decent receiver group last season, as evidenced by Drake Maye’s MVP candidacy and the Patriots’ run to the Super Bowl. However, the offense fell flat in the playoffs, and the departure of Stefon Diggs lingers.

So adding Brown to the mix would help in that regard, even if Brown’s best days behind him. A splash deal might also put the emphasis and focus back on the field after Vrabel’s offseason scandal with NFL reporter Dianna Russini.

“This offseason has been a heavy distraction for coach Mike Vrabel,” Jeremy Fowler wrote for ESPN.com. “How New England proceeds as a team in the coming weeks and months will say a lot. It’s a chance for Vrabel to prove he hasn’t lost his edge on the field and with his players. New England is expected to add wide receiver A.J. Brown to the fold in time to acclimate him for OTAs and minicamp.”