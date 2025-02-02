Bill Belichick Revealed as Hopeless Romantic in Post by Girlfriend Jordon Hudson

Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been called a lot of things, but a soft-hearted romantic isn’t one of them. But apparently, there is another side to the legendary, six-time Super Bowl-winning coach that he takes great pains not to display to NFL football fans, or the public at large.

Since the fact that he is currently dating a 24-year-old ex-cheerleader, Jordon Hudson, became public in June of last year, his girlfriend has been making a practice of letting the world see a previously private, more vulnerable aspect of Belichick’s character. And she keeps right on doing it, which would seem to indicate that the coach who will celebrate turning 73 years old on April 16, is fine with showing that once-hidden side of himself.

Belichick has certainly taken some heat from fans and even former gridiron rivals for entering into a relationship with a woman who is 16 years younger than Belichick’s own daughter, Amanda, and seven years younger than his youngest son, Brian Belichick.

But that has not deterred the elder Belichick who began seeing the former Bridgewater State University cheerleader after splitting from his previous long-term girlfriend, Linda Holliday, who was just 11 years Belichick’s junior. Holiday and Belichick were a couple for 16 years.

‘Billy’ Made First Public Outing With Hudson in December

After Hudson and the coach who ranks second on the NFL’s all-time wins list for coaches behind Don Shula appeared on the red carpet at an American Museum of Natural History gala in December — the couple’s first public outing together — Hudson revealed on her Instagram account that she called her older boyfriend “Billy,” an affectionate version of his name that he had not previously allowed himself to be called in public. Players, media and fans refer to him simply as “Bill” or “Coach,” or just by his surname, “Belichick.”

And then, on Saturday evening, Hudson posted a picture on Instagram of a dozen red roses, arranged in a bouquet, that had apparently been given to her by Belichick. She captioned the IG photo, “Behind his stern facade,” followed by a heart emoji and no fewer than 24 red rose emojis.

As if revealing Belchick’s romantic side in one post wasn’t enough, in a separate post Hudson revealed the note that the former Patriots coach sent her, accompanying the flowers, which were visible in the background of the second post.

Some Things Must Remain Private Even For Hudson

It seems there is a line of privacy that even Hudson will not cross, however. In the picture, she appears to have covered up several lines of the note, rendering them unreadable with a red felt-tip pen. The remaining lines which she proudly displayed, however, read, “Can’t wait to see you!! Love, Bill. My Sweetest Sweetheart.”

Belichick was reportedly away from Hudson while on a recruiting trip for players, in his new capacity as head coach at the University of North Carolina.

Belichick stunned the football world by — less than a year after being fired by the Patriots, the team he coached for 24 seasons — agreeing to join the college ranks. Coincidentally, the current Patriots quarterback Drake Maye played his college football at UNC. Maye was New England’s first-round draft pick, No. 3 overall, in 2024 — the first Patriots draft without Belichick involved since 1999.