Patriots Blasted for ‘Incompetent’ Drake Maye Plan vs. Bills in Week 18

They own the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft for now, but the New England Patriots risk not being able to keep it by starting rookie quarterback Drake Maye against the Buffalo Bills in Week 18.

It’s a decision Bill Simmons of The Ringer believes confirms “the 2024 Patriots are the worst-run Boston sports team since Paul Gaston’s last couple Celtics years. Complete dumpster fire. There’s no way Maye should play on Sunday. I honestly can’t believe the Krafts are this incompetent. Oh, happy new year!”

Simmons captioned his eviscerating take around an article by ESPN’s Mike Reiss. The report included comments from head coach Jerod Mayo confirming Drake is our starting quarterback. If he’s healthy and ready to go, as we go through this week of practice, then he’ll play. He’s a competitor, he wants to play and he’s still developing. He’ll be ready to go.”

Mayo’s stance was echoed by offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt. The play-caller told reporters on Thursday, January 2, “Drake looked good yesterday. He’s ready to go, so he’ll be starting the game for sure,” per NBCS Boston’s Darren Hartwell.

Letting Maye start naturally increases the chances of the Patriots closing out the season with a win. His presence will be necessary since the Bills are gambling with their own franchise QB1.

Patriots Taking Necessary Risk With No. 1 Pick

Making pride a priority over ownership of the top pick is a risk, but one worth taking. The Patriots don’t need the No. 1 pick to kick off a draft set to be headlined by quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward.

Maye’s presence means the Pats can focus on adding a marquee talent at other positions. Notably, along the offensive line or at wide receiver. Something they can do from further down the draft order in Round 1. While the headline pick is a worthy trade chit, a team as cap-rich as the Patriots hardly needs more capital for its necessary rebuild.

Bolstering both spots will help Maye engineer more victories in the coming years. Before then, the Patriots are right to play to beat the Bills and put a silver lining, albeit a thin one, on what’s been a disappointing season.

Mayo confirmed his desire to do just that, per Reiss: “As far as how much they play, how much they don’t, I’ve never been a part of a team as a player or as a coach going into a game not wanting to win. That’s not going to change today. … My message to the guys was we want to finish off the season strong. Try to build some momentum going into the offseason.”

Sending the right messages and establishing culture have been problems for Mayo. He can ease the pressure he faces by setting a tone when there’s nothing to play for, but pride.

That message will resonate with Maye because it’s the same way the Bills are treating his opposite number.

Bills Taking Drake Maye-Style Risk With Josh Allen

Maye is trying to lead the same type of turnaround Josh Allen once inspired for the Patriots’ AFC East rivals. Allen did it by rarely leaving the field, a streak he intends to keep alive, despite the Bills having every incentive to rest the one player vital for their playoff and Super Bowl hopes.

The dual-threat quarterback explained “It’s something that means a lot to me. Just making sure that I’ve been available, playing through things throughout the years. Yeah, it means a lot to me, so I’m glad I get to start,” per Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith.

Although Smith revealed “Allen isn’t expected to stay on the field for long,” even a brief cameo will give Maye chance to measure himself against his most common comparison.

Maye is being counted on to redress the recent imbalance between the Patriots and Bills. That process should start now.