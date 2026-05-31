Insider Reveals Patriots ‘Confident’ Outlook on A.J. Brown Trade

There have been a lot of rumors surrounding the New England Patriots. Whether it be moves the team could make, or questions about Mike Vrabel‘s alleged affair with Dianna Russini, it’s been a hectic past couple of months for the Pats. And the work isn’t done either, as reports indicate a trade for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown could be close to getting finalized.

For months, New England has been linked to Brown, with Philly ultimately deciding to hold off on trading Brown until after June 1, as it would save around $20 million in cap space by waiting until that date. Now that June is just a day away, it sounds like the Patriots are of the belief that Brown will be a member of their team in the very near future.

Patriots ‘Confident’ They Will Acquire A.J. Brown

After laboring through a tension-filled campaign, the expectation all offseason long has been that the Eagles would trade Brown. The team has openly been listening to trade offers on him for months now, but at this stage, it seems like the Patriots are the only real suitor left for his services. Things can change quickly, of course, but that’s why he is so widely expected to find his way to New England very soon.

Even with the addition of Romeo Doubs in free agency, Brown is the sort of No. 1 wide receiver that the Pats are currently missing. The 2025 campaign was considered a down year by Brown’s lofty standards, but even then, the numbers he put up were still solid (78 REC, 1,003 YDS, 7 TD). Reuniting with Vrabel, whom he previously played for during his time with the Tennessee Titans, seems to be a real part of the allure of winding up in Foxboro for Brown.

The main holdup in this trade has obviously been the fact that the Eagles want to wait until June 1 to put the finishing touches on it, but the two sides still need to agree to the terms of the deal. While some folks have claimed that the framework of the trade is already in place, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler of ESPN claimed that the teams are still hammering out the final terms, although the overarching expectation is that it will get pushed across the finish line as soon as Monday.

“I was told the Patriots remain confident that they can get this deal done,” Fowler said on “SportsCenter.” “When I checked with a source on trade terms, I was told the sides are ‘working on it.’ … I’m told (the Patriots) have not been overly crazy about giving up a first-round pick, which is what Philly has kind of wanted all along here, so they’ve gotta find a sweet spot on the trade terms.”

Patriots Can Put the Finishing Touch on Their Offseason with A.J. Brown Trade

Amid all the drama the team has experienced, New England has put together a strong body of work this offseason. It has revamped its defense, while also bringing in players on offense who will make quarterback Drake Maye’s life significantly easier. The Pats will face a tougher schedule in 2026, but on paper at least, they are well equipped to handle what’s to come.

Brown is the final piece of the puzzle that the team has been waiting to add for quite some time now. Nothing is going to be finalized until after 4 p.m. ET on Monday afternoon, but it’s looking increasingly likely that this deal will be getting made. And assuming it does, it would be the cherry on top of what has been a strong offseason of work for the Patriots.