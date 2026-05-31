Patriots Hidden Stat Shows Why Drake Maye Needs A.J. Brown

Not many believe the New England Patriots should sacrifice a first-round pick in the NFL draft to trade for A.J. Brown, but Drake Maye would likely disagree, based on a hidden stat that shows exactly why the star quarterback needs the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver.

The Pats are expected to seal a deal for disgruntled Philadelphia Eagles pass-catcher Brown, maybe as soon as June 1. This expectation has prompted Chad Graff of The Athletic to outline why the Patriots should make the trade happen for Maye, despite what’s likely to be a hefty price tag.

Graff noted how Brown can boss a coverage Maye thrives throwing into, something that can’t be said about high-priced free agent arrival Romeo Doubs. As Graff put it, “One year after reaching the Super Bowl with a quarterback who shreds man-to-man defenses, the Patriots still don’t have a wide receiver who can reliably beat man coverage. Doubs is their best option, and he ranked 25th in receiving yards per route run against man coverage last season (among receivers with at least 15 targets).”

Things would change following Brown’s arrival because the 28-year-old “has consistently been one of the NFL’s best receivers against that coverage.”

Graff calls Brown “an elite weapon,” which is precisely what’s lacking from Maye’s group of pass-catchers headed into the 2026 season.

A.J. Brown Fits What Patriots Do Best

It’s hardly surprising Brown is able to consistently wreck man coverage. He’s a 6-foot-1, 226-pounder who’s difficult to muscle in press coverage.

Brown’s usually the one bullying defenders on the perimeter, where he often plays taller than his frame, showing a true talent for high-pointing the football. His impressive catch radius showed up early last season, when Brown bodied Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant in single coverage in Week 3.

Numbers from NFL.com Senior Researcher Tony Holzman-Escareno, citing Next Gen Stats, further underscore Brown’s aptitude against man coverage. He tallied 366 yards against this particular cover scheme in 2025.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel got used to Brown winning one-on-one matchups when he worked with the wideout for the Tennessee Titans. Vrabel also knows the value of a proven, dominant playmaker for Maye’s development.

Drake Maye Needs Target Defenses Fear

The Parts equipped Maye with a difference-making receiver when they signed All-Pro Stefon Diggs last offseason. Diggs is no longer on the team, but he proved a major success as a prolific one-year rental who topped 1,000 yards receiving.

Many of those yards came on the kind of crossing patterns Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels loves to draw up to punish teams playing man coverage. Maye has a flair for finding these routes with the right timing and touch.

This connection against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16 was the perfect example of what Maye can do with a marquee receiver he trusts.

It’s easy to envisage the more physically imposing Brown feasting on plays like this and being the go-to target Maye currently lacks. A different type of receiver to ex-Green Bay Packers wideout Doubs, who has already spoken out about playing alongside Brown.

Doubs is joined by last season’s third-round pick Kyle Williams, who possesses awesome straight-line speed, but he lacks intimidating play strength. It’s a similar story for DeMario Douglas, who works best underneath from the slot.

Adding Brown to the mix would alter the makeup of this receiver corps in a way better suited to what Maye does best, helping ensure the dynamic signal-caller continues his upward trend.