Patriots Predicted to Cut Fan Favorite $4 Million WR Before Season

The Patriots may be heading toward a stunning offseason roster move involving fan favorite receiver DeMario Douglas. New England would be making one if its most unpopular roster decisions yet, based on a new prediction identifying fan favorite wide receiver Douglas as the team’s most likely surprise cut before the 2026 NFL season.

The warning comes after a dramatic reshaping of New England’s receiver room that has suddenly left Douglas, once perhaps Drake Maye’s most trusted target, fighting for his role, his contract future, and possibly even his roster spot.

Douglas’ Role With Patriots Vanished in 2025

When New England drafted Douglas out of Liberty University in the sixth round, No. 210 overall, in 2023, the 5-foot-8 slot receiver became an instant contributor. He piled up 561 receiving yards in his rookie season and followed that with a team-leading 66 receptions in 2024, matching tight end Hunter Henry, while outlasting two head coaches and four quarterbacks.

Then 2025 arrived, and Douglas nearly disappeared. Under offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, a strategist who built entire systems around the slot position, Douglas finished with just 31 catches for 447 yards, failed to start a single game, and saw his offensive snap rate collapse from 62.1 percent in 2024 to just 26.3 percent, according to Bleacher Report‘s Moe Moton.

Moton identified Douglas as New England’s top cut candidate for the 2026 offseason in a league-wide roster analysis published Sunday.

But free agent signing Stefon Diggs controlled the slot in 2025, limiting Douglas to the margins. The Patriots have since added Romeo Doubs, who can operate inside and out, further crowding the depth chart. Moton also flagged a potential A.J. Brown acquisition from Philadelphia as another threat to Douglas’s roster standing. Douglas posted a career-best 14.4 yards per reception last season — proof the production is still there when he gets the ball. The problem is actually getting it.

Douglas Wants to Stay, But Patriots Haven’t Called

Douglas’s contract situation sharpens the pressure. His four-year rookie deal, signed in 2023, carries a total value of about $4 million — $3,973,332 to be exact — with only $133,332 guaranteed. His 2026 cap charge of $3,707,333 actually exceeds Over The Cap‘s current player valuation of $2,889,000. He ranks 319th out of 381 wide receivers by contract value. No extension talks have begun, and he will hit unrestricted free agency in 2027 if nothing changes.

In February, Douglas told The Boston Globe‘s Christopher Price exactly where his head is.

“I haven’t had any talks about an extension, but I would love to stay,” Douglas said, according to Chowder and Champions‘ Justin Trombino. “This feels like home. I’ve been here three seasons now, and I love the coaching staff and my teammates. I would definitely love to come back.”

Coach Mike Vrabel did extend holdovers Marcus Jones and Ben Brown last season, players inherited from the previous regime who proved themselves under the new staff. Douglas has the same background, but he needs a stronger case. His modest cap number makes cutting him a small financial win, not a necessity — and that thin margin may be the only thing keeping the door open.

With OTAs approaching and the Patriots still looking at new receiver moves, Douglas now enters what could be the most important offseason of his career, and one of the most closely watched roster questions in New England heading into 2026.